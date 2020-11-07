The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a good week for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 6.8% to US$4.08. Revenues of US$6.1m crushed expectations, although expenses understandably increased with statutory losses reaching US$0.26 per share, somewhat higher than what the analysts forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BCRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' nine analysts is for revenues of US$57.1m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.83 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$57.5m and losses of US$0.86 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$8.31, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.50. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.7% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.4%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

