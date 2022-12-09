The Biggest Tokens in FTX's Venture Capital Portfolio

New leaks show which crypto projects FTX invested in, and which tokens may be liquidated as a result.

By James Edwards

Earlier this week, a published spreadsheet claimed to reveal 473 companies that FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research, had invested in via venture capital funding.

Together the firms operated several investment funds that poured $5.3 billion of capital into cryptocurrency projects, Web3 and an assortment of other companies ranging from AI to agricultural startups through to health and pharmaceuticals.

As you would expect, a large amount of this capital was invested in return for tokens, which now precariously balance on what's left of FTX's books.

Approximately $3.2 billion was invested across 250 different crypto projects in return for tokens, or token IOUs. The list includes major names like Polygon (MATIC), Near (NEAR) and Lido (LDO), as well as 200 or so lesser known projects.

Alameda/FTX investments filtered to show token-based investments. Source: Financial Times; Alameda Investments spreadsheet

The tokens, which received the largest investment from Alemeda/FTX and can be publicly traded include:

NEAR ($80m) – Near blockchain

MATIC ($50m) – Polygon network

PORT ($33m) – Port Finance

MINA ($20m) – Mina Protocol

1INCH ($10m) – 1INCH exchange

SCRT ($10m) – Secret Network

EUL ($5.6m) – Euler Finance

C2X ($5m) – C2x gaming

SWIM ($4m) – Swim token bridge

LDO ($3.6m) – Lido staking

Market impact

The issue now is what will happen to these tokens, as FTX's administrators claw back what they can from the firm's remaining assets in order to make creditors whole. Any tokens still held on FTX's books could be sold off en masse, crashing prices in the process.

It's also possible that projects were required to hold their treasuries on FTX in return for funding, which could mean they will be forced to sell additional tokens in order to cover operating costs.

On Tuesday, 1INCH — which received $10 million from Alameda — crashed by 10% following reports that an early investor claimed 15.56 million tokens after their vestment period had matured.

Importantly, many of the projects listed haven’t yet issued a token, but plan to do so in the future. It’s unclear if these tokens will be issued to FTX's administrators or if the token issuer will attempt to privately purchase them back from FTX to minimize the market impact.

Outside of token-based projects, the largest investments were in Genesis Digital Assets ($550m), Anthropic ($500m), Digital Assets DA AG ($320m), K5 ($300m) and IEX ($270m).

The 30 largest investments by Alameda/FTX. Source: Financial Times; Alameda Investments spreadsheet

See the full list of Alameda/FTX VC investments in this spreadsheet, based on data originating from the Financial Times who make no claims about its accuracy or completeness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.