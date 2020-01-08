The Biggest Risks to Amazon Stock in 2020

Amazon (NASDAQ:) didnÃ¢ÂÂt have its best year ever in 2019. The 23% increase in value for AMZN stock wasnÃ¢ÂÂt terrible by most measures, but it didnÃ¢ÂÂt come close to the sort of gains other tech giants saw. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Ã¢ÂÂ despite continued softening demand for the iPhone, its most important product Ã¢ÂÂ saw its stock grow in value by 85% on the year. Amazon stock lagged the broader markets as well. There is a good case to be made that . However, there are also a number of risk factors in play that could prevent Amazon investors from celebrating in 2020.ÃÂ

Of all of AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs business units, the most critical to the companyÃ¢ÂÂs bottom line is Amazon Web Services (AWS). In the companyÃ¢ÂÂs last quarter, AWS accounted for just 13% of revenue, but the $2.26 billion in operating income for the division represented . AWS revenue growth slowed in Q3 (analysts had been expecting that $2.26 billion would actually be $2.55 billion). That news was a big part of the 8% drop AMZN stock suffered after those Q3 earnings were announced.

Amazon also took a hit in 2019 when AWS lost its bid for a high profile Ã¢ÂÂ and high value Ã¢ÂÂ contract to competitor Microsoft (NASDAQ:). In October, it was confirmed that the Department of Defense had chosen Microsoft Azure over AWS for its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract.

AWS is the engine driving Amazon profits, and if the cloud computing division stumbles further in 2020, it wonÃ¢ÂÂt be good news for those hoping to see bigger growth in that Amazon stock price.

Amazon.com Competitors

While AWS is the key to AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs profits, e-commerce remains the companyÃ¢ÂÂs revenue generator and the public face of Amazon.ÃÂ

Amazon.com faces stronger competition than ever. Traditional brick and mortar retailers like Walmart (NYSE:) have seriously upped their online shopping game. This includes challenging Amazon in one of its strong suits: free shipping. Those efforts to fight back are paying off. In November, Walmart reported that its . No-one is expecting Walmart, or other big retailers like Target (NYSE:TGT) and Best Buy (NYSE:) to ease off this year in their efforts to win shoppers back from Amazon.

In addition to the pressure from traditional retailers, Amazon is facing increased competition against its marketplace sellers. In a , the company noted that since 2017, third party marketplace vendors had been selling more products on Amazon.com than Amazon itself. The small-to-medium sized businesses that make up the marketplace are increasingly tempted by alternatives like Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). During the high point of the 2019 holiday shopping season Ã¢ÂÂ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ã¢ÂÂ globally, , for a 61% increase over the previous year. That kind of success could lure third party merchants away from the Amazon marketplace.

Government Regulation

One of the biggest threats Amazon faces in 2020 is a result of its success: government regulation. Amazon is in the crosshairs of Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth WarrenÃ¢ÂÂs proposed plan to . There has already been talk about the possibility of spinning off AWS Ã¢ÂÂ AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs profit center Ã¢ÂÂ as a result of regulatory pressure from the U.S. and European governments. The company is also under increased government scrutiny for issues ranging from , to the volume of packages impacting the USPS, to a growing number of attributed to AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs own delivery drivers.

Will AMZN stock have the turnaround year in 2020 that investors are hoping for? If thereÃ¢ÂÂs anything weÃ¢ÂÂve learned over the past several decades, itÃ¢ÂÂs to never count Amazon out. That being said, there are obstacles to overcome if that Amazon stock price is going to beat its 23% growth for 2019.ÃÂ

