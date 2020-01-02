The Biggest Influence on Stocks in 2020 May Not Be What You Think

The new year is a time for thinking big. It is when investors tend to set themes for the year, but this year, the biggest influence on the stock market may not be any of the things that seem obvious right now.

Looking forward to 2020, there are a couple of things that will be at the forefront of investors’ minds. In case you hadn’t heard, there will be a Presidential election this year, and as the Democratic nominee becomes known and the campaign continues, traders will no doubt react on a daily basis to polls and other news. History, however, suggests that those short-term fluctuations will be just that.

The market tends to like the idea of Republican administrations, but stocks have actually done significantly better under Democrats over the last thirty years or so. Depending on your party affiliation, you can read into that what you want, but the obvious, unbiased conclusion is that the party of the President actually has little effect on the market.

The other influence investors will be watching is the Fed. Rates are on hold at the moment and could go either way in the new year. If the weakness that we saw in the middle of last year returns, cuts are possible, but if there are any signs of real inflation, rates could head higher. A strong argument can be made that low interest rates have been the most fundamental driver of the rise in stocks since 2010, so obviously, the Fed’s actions will be important.

Their decision, however, will not be made in a vacuum. It will be a function of economic performance and, as the Fed’s FOMC members have made abundantly clear, the level of inflation. That in turn will be decided by two things: wage levels and commodity prices. If the jobs market tightens further and wages start to climb significantly that will put pressure on prices. So far during the recovery though, low unemployment hasn’t forced wages significantly higher and there is no reason to think that this year will be any different.

If commodity prices continue to climb, as they have been doing for a couple of months now, that too will be inflationary. That looks the more likely source of inflationary pressure in the coming year, so investors should keep a close eye on commodities in 2020.

Figure 1: Power Shares Commodity ETF DBC

That rise in commodity prices has coincided with a decline in the dollar index, something that will come as no surprise to those who understand the relationship between the two. Most commodities are priced in U.S. dollars on the global market, so a weaker dollar inevitably translates to higher prices. The dollar index, after topping out just below 100 in October, has declined steadily and is now just below 97. In addition, a more optimistic outlook on international trade has helped push commodities higher.

Neither of those things look likely to change any time soon, and trade is the key. Now that phase one of an agreement between the U.S. and China is in place, further escalation is less likely and a full deal far more so. Obviously, that more optimistic tone will push commodities higher, but it will also allow developed countries outside the U.S. to increase their interest rates, thus reducing the attractiveness of the dollar.

While the Fed’s actions may still be important for the market, commodity prices will be a big influence on those decisions. Commodities look set to continue upward early in the new year, and higher input prices will force companies to either put prices up, causing inflation, or reduce margins and therefore profits. Either of those things could prompt a sharp correction in stocks, so in 2020, investors should keep a close eye on the commodities index.

