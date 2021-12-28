Personal Finance

The Biggest Advisor Transitions this Year

There were lots of large transitions in the financial advisor community this year, but these were some of the biggest splashes in 2021. In August Dane Runia, transitioned his $3.2 billion dollar team from Merrill Lynch to Morgan Stanley. This wasn’t the only transition from Merrill this year as just a couple of months prior RBC moved in one of Merrill’s teams that were in control of over $2 billion. However, it was Merrill Lynch’s April deal with the biggest tagline of the year snagging an advisor of $17 billion from Citi Private Bank. Wells Fargo has been desperately kicking its recruiting into high gear as they lost $7 billion after they stopped serving international wealth management clients. Finally, UBS made a splash as they stole $10.5 billion teams from J.P.Morgan.

FINSUM: These were some of the most high-profile deals this year, but 2022 could be just as wild in the advisor transitioning world.

  • independence
  • breakaways
  • advisors
  • RIAs
  • IBDs

