The Big Picture for Stocks: A Finely Balanced Market Waiting for a Direction

When you follow the stock market, it is all too easy to get caught up in the day-to-day hype that inevitably comes with 24/7 financial news channels and saturation coverage on the internet. Every piece of news, every data point, and every market move is analyzed ad infinitum, and takes on often unwarranted significance as a result. I do understand the irony of me pointing that out, given I am (however small) a part of that media landscape. That makes me more prone to exaggerate the importance of the day to day in my own mind, and makes me even more aware of the importance of occasionally taking a step back and looking at the big picture.

When you do that with the stock market right now, the overall impression is of a market that is sitting in balance, waiting for the next shoe to drop. The chart for the S&P 500, the broadest of the major indices, certainly indicates that to be the case:

There has been some quite significant movement over the last year or so, which has probably encouraged the feeling that every news story and every daily move are hugely significant, but the actual difference between where the S&P opened up a year ago and where it closed yesterday is not particularly large, coming in at -5.4%. The same applies more recently too, with the index bouncing around in a 3750-4200 range since early November. It should also be noted that current levels are neutral, in that we are sitting somewhere around the middle of that range.

Overall, the picture is one of a lot of noise, but with very little actual impact. That view is reinforced when you look beyond the chart at the fundamental picture, but there is a slightly more optimistic tone that some might expect.

Even though the index has dropped only 5% or so over the last year, the measure of the value of the stocks that make up the S&P, the average P/E of the index, has fallen by a lot more. A year ago, the index P/E stood at 24.21, as compared to 17.8 at the end of last week, according to The Wall Street Journal. That is a decline of 26.5%. As you probably know, P/E is price divided by earnings, so the fall to below 18 is a result of a combination of lower prices and higher earnings, with earnings contributing more.

More importantly in many ways, that decline in the overall earnings multiple of the index has taken us to somewhere very close to the long-term average for that metric after a couple of years of being well above the average. That adds to the impression given by the chart of an index sitting at a neutral level, waiting for some impetus in one direction or another, but it also suggests that a dramatic drop in stocks will only come if earnings collapse.

Such a collapse is possible, of course, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell telling Congress this week that we can expect rates to stay “higher for longer” but, as I pointed out yesterday, traders took those comments in their stride. Over the next week or so we will get the jobs report and inflation data. Those are obviously important data points, but taking a step back and looking logically at the market clearly tells us not to attach too much importance to one month’s numbers in anything.

Stocks seem to be reasonably priced at these levels, with a P/E around the average, supported by increased earnings rather than an oversold market. What matters from here is whether or not the economy can prove resilient enough to withstand the rate hikes and cool down in an orderly way without a full-blown recession. That is about more than any one month’s data, no matter how significant it may seem at the time of release, so investors should not overreact as the reports come in.

