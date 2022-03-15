The “Big Picture” Approach to Finding 1,000% Winners

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In yesterday’s Market360 article, I explained how my high-tech method of computerized market analysis has led to triple-digit gains in technology stocks. I also shared a few examples of what my proprietary system can really do.

Today, though, I’d like to give Eric the stage one more time so he can explain his own investing approach. His investing style is different from mine, but it’s just as profitable. In fact, his analysis has resulted in triple- and even quadruple-digit gains in a span of a few years.

Wall Street has sold investors on the idea that “micro” analysis is the way to go.

That’s the idea that they should make investment decisions by comparing things like price/earnings ratios, income statements, or other company details.

But I disagree. In fact, I do the opposite.

I start with the “macro” analysis.

I look for big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market.

The type of trends that can spin off dozens of triple- and even quadruple-digit gains in a span of a few years.

It’s not an exaggeration when I say that catching just one of these trends — at the right time — can help anyone rack up 1,000%+ gains.

When investors use the global macro strategy, they identify investment opportunities from a broad, global, top-down perspective, rather than by examining stocks one by one (a micro, bottom-up perspective).

Global macro traders dig up moneymaking opportunities by watching and going deep on interest rates, business cycles, disruptive technologies, stock valuations, geopolitical events, commodity price trends… and even further afield.

Throughout history the greatest global macro traders have made billions of dollars by trading any asset… in any country… in any direction.

With global macro analysis, you’ll soon find yourself pinpointing significant, long-term trends right as they’re taking off — the kinds of trends that can generate huge, multiyear moves in asset prices.

That’s where you make the real money.

To be clear, I’m not saying global macro analysis will pinpoint the exact bottom or the exact top of every big move.

Rather, I’m highlighting what’s possible when a big financial wave hits a specific financial market or industry sector.

Tech is at a critical turning point. After years of supercharging the markets, a different picture is emerging.

So, with all the market uncertainty right now, many investors are asking…

Is this the end of tech’s reign?

