The Big Flaw in Carnival's Earnings

Debt is a huge problem for Carnival (NYSE: CCL), so it's something investors will be watching closely. The good news is that $1 billion of debt was paid down last quarter. The bad news is the cash came from customer deposits. Travis Hoium digs into the numbers in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 26, 2023. The video was published on June 28, 2023.

