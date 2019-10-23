The Big Expenses Retirees Forget
(New York)
Retirement takes a lot of planning, which every financial advisor knows intimately. Yet, retirees themselves often forget some of the big things that can derail their financial plans. Accordingly, here is a list of several important high expense items that retirees forget to account for. Firstly, one-time big ticket things, like new furnaces, air conditioning units, repainting the house etc. This big expenses can catch retirees off-guard. Relatives in need are often another big commitment that retirees don’t see coming. Additionally, many don’t realize that as their Social Security distributions rise, they can be moved into a higher tax bracket and may also see their Medicare premiums rise.
FINSUM: This is a just a good reminder piece of some of the pitfalls of retirement.
- retirement
- expenses
- advisors
- wealth planning
- medicare
- social security
