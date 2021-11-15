The Big Drop in Compass Pathways (CMPS) Looks Overdone

When a stock loses around forty percent of its value in two days, I always sit up and take notice. Usually, it is because there has been a major announcement that constitutes a big problem, a massive cut in guidance maybe, or, in the case of pharma stocks, a complete failure or serious side effects during trials of a proposed new drug. When I saw such a move in Compass Pathways (CMPS) last week, I assumed it was the latter that had caused it, given that it came following their combined earnings and Phase IIb study results for their psilocybin based COMP360 therapy.

Psilocybin is the active component in magic mushrooms, so treatments based on it are both novel and controversial, and that controversial nature probably influenced my negativity when I saw the stock’s reaction. Subconsciously, I was probably expecting bad news from a therapy derived from an illegal psychedelic but the deeper I looked into it, the more evident it became that the post-news drop was really more about the jump that preceded it than the news itself and that a bounce back of some kind could be expected.

That move up was dramatic enough to price in something approaching perfection from the trial results, so when they came in at something between “okay” and “promising” rather than “Wow!” the stock sold off as if it was all over. The thing is, even though psilocybin-based treatments face a major uphill regulatory battle, there is so much need for effective treatments for drug-resistant depression and PTSD that any resistance to psychedelics could well soften quickly. If it does, something like COMP360 could gain approval even if it falls short of perfection. I’m not saying it will, of course. There are a lot of ifs and buts and speculation in that argument, but there is a chance, and the stock fell to a level that made the risk/reward based on that chance quite attractive.

The attitude to mental health issues in America is changing rapidly. With so many service men and women returning from combat zones with PTSD and with several high-profile athletes talking about their struggles in the area, people are both more aware of the problems than ever before and more sympathetic. Sufferers are not told to just “pull themselves together” anymore, and that has led to more openness by those experiencing problems. We are really only just beginning to get an idea of the scope of the problems as that plays out, but there is increased recognition that mental health issues are widespread. It is also understood that they are often as much about physiology as psychology and can therefore be treated by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

The problem is that the products available often have either limited efficacy or worrying side effects. That is why psychedelics are being looked at, and why, even though the trial results for COMP360 were far from perfect, they may be enough to offer encouragement. COMP360 showed those traits too to some extent, but if we can get over the bias against something derived from a class 1 drug, they don’t look to be any worse than more conventional therapies that are already on the market. Given the urgent and growing need, the tradeoff may be worth it in the eyes of future regulators.

The trial results showed that COMP360 had an impact, but the negativity from traders seems to be based on the fact that that impact waned over time, and that there were a number of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs), which is drug trial speak for side effects. Over 90% of those TEAEs, however, were of mild to moderate severity, and even at the important 12-week endpoint nearly a quarter of the trial participants showed a sustained response. That isn’t great, of course, but it may be good enough given the desperate need for alternative therapies in the area.

The main point here, though, is not based on medicine, but on trading. I am neither a doctor nor a research scientist, so am not qualified to make definitive statements on the medical side of this. I do, however, have a lot of experience of markets and trading and have made a living for most of my life by predicting what traders will do and where a stock will move. That experience leads me to believe that as the shock that resulted from imperfect study data fades, optimism will once again take over here. It may sound cynical but, for traders, the expectations and resulting speculation are what is important, not the eventual usefulness of the therapy.

There is a feeling that psychedelics will probably have a place in the treatment of depression and PTSD at some point, and traders are short of options if they want to bet on that belief. CMPS is a way to play it, even if Phase IIb results weren’t perfect, so a bounce back in the stock is likely whether COMP360 turns out to be a success or not.

