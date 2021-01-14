Petco Health and Wellness, a multi-channel pet care retailer with about 1,500 locations across North America, raised $864 million by offering 48 million shares at $18, above the range of $14 to $17.



Petco Health and Wellness plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WOOF. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Citi, Evercore ISI, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article The big dog: Petco Health and Wellness prices IPO above the range at $18 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.