The Big Bet: 3 Stocks That Could Turn $1K into $10K

Finding opportunities that have the potential to yield large profits is crucial. Here are three exciting opportunities in the speculative stock market, all well-positioned to profit from expanding industries and spur considerable development.

Initially, the first one’s explosive growth in total banking volume (TBV) indicates its supremacy in financial technology. With a wide range of cutting-edge services, including bill payment, credit underwriting, and PIX, the firm has become a top financial platform for consumers and companies alike. In the meantime, the second one makes a strong case for investment, given its debt-free condition and stable revenue growth in 2023. The growing need for next-generation telecom infrastructure ideally aligns with the company’s strategic focus on 5G monitoring solutions.

Finally, the third company’s substantial increase in connected TV (CTV) revenue demonstrates the effectiveness of its diversification plan. It is bolstering its position in search advertising while leveraging the expanding CTV advertising market.

Explore these opportunities, examining market demand, evolving consumer preferences, and technological advancements.

PagSeguro (PAGS)

Total Banking Volume at PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) has climbed considerably, indicating that more customers are using the company’s financial services. For instance, PagSeguro’s TBV hit R$166.9 billion in Q4 2023. By comparison, this is a considerable rise of 45.4% year-over-year (YoY) against Q4 2022. Increased customer interaction with PagSeguro’s financial services, including PIX, bill payment, mobile top-up, card spending, and credit underwriting, is the main factor driving the development of TBV.

Additionally, PagSeguro’s focus on enhancing its banking offerings, such as the launch of new features for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and improvements in the investment platform for consumers, has further stimulated client engagement and contributed to TBV growth.

Moreover, PagSeguro has expanded its payment services considerably. The company is catering to various merchant segments and driving growth in total payment volume (TPV). In Q4, PagSeguro’s TPV reached R$113.7 billion, which represents a considerable increase of +20.6% compared to Q4 2022.

Overall, the growth in TPV underscores PagSeguro’s ability to expand its payment services and capture a larger share of electronic transactions in the market.

Radcom (RDCM)

In 2023, Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) reached a noteworthy sales milestone of $51.6 million, indicating a 12% increase over the previous year. This accomplishment highlights the business’s capacity to increase its top line and gain a bigger market share. Radcom’s robust business performance and strategy execution are further highlighted by the company’s constant revenue increase over the previous four years.

Furthermore, the fact that Radcom is debt-free is a crucial component of its financial health under the Fed’s higher-for-longer stance. Radcom can devote more resources to growth prospects, research, and returns because it has no debt on its balance sheet and is, therefore, free from interest and debt commitments. Additionally, having no debt improves Radcom’s creditworthiness and lowers its financial risk.

By improving its 5G assurance solutions, Radcom is strategically positioned to address the increasing need for 5G standalone monitoring. The continual acquisition of new products, including the RADCOM Virtual Drive Test, highlights Radcom’s proactive effort toward portfolio diversification and product innovation.

To sum up, through these calculated purchases, Radcom has strengthened the scope of its solution offerings and penetrated new market niches. Thus, Radcom expands its client base and solidifies its market valuation.

Perion (PERI)

The top-line growth trajectory of CTV highlights Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) achievement of revenue stream diversification. For instance, CTV revenue uplifted from $8.5 million in Q4 2022 to $14.4 million in Q4 2023, a 69% YoY gain. Furthermore, CTV revenue has boosted from 7% to 12% of display advertising revenue over 2023. This reflects the company’s rapid growth and market penetration in the CTV advertising sector.

Moreover, the correlation between the earnings from display advertisements and CTV shows how strategically Perion has invested in new digital platforms. Perion may capitalize on this rapidly expanding market by diversifying its income sources and taking advantage of the explosive rise of CTV advertising.

Although Perion has seen solid growth in retail media and CTV, search advertising continues to be a considerable source of revenue. Specifically, revenue from search advertising was boosted by 33% YoY, from $86.1 million in Q4 2022 to $114.4 million in Q4 2023. Perion’s search advertising solutions are also in demand, illustrated by the 37% YoY rise in average daily searches.

To sum up, Perion can secure high-intent advertising leads, which is reflected in the correlation between search advertising income and user engagement metrics.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

