The Big 3 Auto Stocks Are Screaming Buys on Tentative UAW Deal

Labor unions may be entering a new age of victory. As of last week, the United Auto Workers (UAW) had reached tentative agreements with Detroit’s Big 3 automakers. The Associated Press reports that 82% of the striking workers from Ford’s (NYSE:F) Michigan Assembly Plant have voted in favor of the proposed contract that runs for 4 years and 8 months. General Motors (NYSE:GM) now plans on investing $13 billion in its U.S. facilities by 2028 as a result of the negotiations.

There’s no question that the six-week strike has yielded good results for workers. But what about for the autoworkers and their underlying stocks? F shares are down more than 15% over the past month, while GM stock is off nearly 10%.

This warrants a closer look.

Will the UAW Strike Harm Motor City Stocks?

Until workers have voted in favor of the contracts proposed by all three companies, the UAW strike won’t technically be over. As such, it’s hard to properly assess the impact of this historic labor action.

However, one thing we do know is that contrary to popular belief, unionizing doesn’t have to be bad for a company’s share price. Let’s examine the current strike in context.

The strike began on Sept. 15, 2023 at plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. It quickly spread to other facilities across the U.S. In late October 2023, the UAW reported that it had grown to include “eight assembly plants and 38 parts distribution centers in 22 states” with over 146,000 striking workers. According to Wall Street estimates, the strike posed costs of $21 million per day to General Motors and $44 million per day to Ford.

However, as Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) move toward a resolution, there’s reason to believe that investors shouldn’t be worried about these three auto stocks.

Big 3 Auto Stocks in a Post-Strike Economy

Many experts have examined the impact of unionization on stock prices. The popular narrative is that companies that adopt pro-union policies tend to struggle while their bottom lines shrink. But studies have found that there are also key benefits to supporting organizing that investors shouldn’t ignore.

An in-depth analysis from Morningstar recently made the bullish case for GM stock. The author cites the potential for unionization to lead to increased workplace stability. He also notes that “companies with a higher percentage of employees covered by collective bargaining agreements tend to report stronger lost-time incident rate, or LTIR, performance over time.”

A study conducted in 2020 and published in 2021 took an even deeper look at how unionization impacts a company’s share prices. Its researchers concluded that pro-union policies can easily lower the risk of an individual stock crashing. Per the report:

“We find that the effect of unionization on crash risk is stronger among firms with greater risk-taking, more overinvestment, and higher opacity. These results suggest that unionization reduces stock price crash risk by limiting risk-taking, constraining overinvestment, and improving information flow.”

Do you need further evidence that unionization doesn’t have to push a stock down?

Look to other companies that have adopted pro-labor policies. As InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth notes, many firms in that category have gone on to generate healthy returns for investors, such as Boeing (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and A.O Smith (NYSE:AOS). The UAW strike could result in all Big 3 automakers being placed on that list in the future.

