Investors have been digesting information on the new Presidential administration’s proposals that will impact either stocks or the economy? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank says something they should consider are the “Biden Trades”.

1. John, what does that mean?

2. What are the actual trades?

3. Where are these evidenced?

4. You wrote recently that one trade that is gripping markets in the early days of 2021 is reflation and is nowhere more evident than in bonds, where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields topped 1.0% on Georgia’s Senate runoff results. What’s the impact of this on the economy here as well as globally?

5. You’ve also outlined five theme from 2020 that you feel are still relevant for investors to watch this year. What are they briefly and do they correlate at all with the Biden Trades?

6. Is there a Biden trade regarding China?

7. Is all of what we’ve discussed what the markets will be moving on for the foreseeable future?

8. You’re watching three bank stocks that are on the move now. They are Square (SQ), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM).

Taking a look at issues affecting the markets with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.