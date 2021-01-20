The Biden Inauguration And What it Means for Investors

Today, the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, was sworn into office. It was anything but a normal inauguration. No crowds were present as the country is still in the grip of a deadly virus that has killed over 400,000 Americans. There are major security fears after the taking of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters as well, and the outgoing President himself will not be in attendance for the first time since 1869. Still, after a convincing election victory, Joe Biden is now the President, and that will obviously have policy implications.

For those considering that from an investment perspective, there is a major problem: Most of us have political biases and preconceptions, and we have to guard against allowing them to dictate our view of the market impact of policies. Remember, those who sold anticipating a bad reaction to the chaos of a Trump Presidency lost a lot of money, as did those who sold when they convinced themselves that Obama was some kind of radical socialist bent on destroying America.

Expectations

So, in preparation for writing about the inauguration, I sought out another’s views, just to make sure that I wasn’t subconsciously allowing my own biases to drive my conclusions. I spoke to George Mateyo, Chief Investment Officer at Key Private Bank. Mateyo has extensive experience in the investment field and now leads a team with well over $40 billion of assets under management.

The first thing that struck me during our conversation was how similar our expectations were. We both agreed that the party that controls the White House has less influence on the economy than most people think, and that the upward trajectory of stocks is still intact. Neither of us expected any major economic policy goals to be revealed in the inauguration speech, and both felt that if anything, Biden would moderate his views today. As Mateyo put it, "Governing is different than campaigning." Biden, after a lifetime in DC, knows that all too well.

The Speech

The inauguration speech didn’t disappoint in that respect. It fit Biden’s style, a somewhat folksy appeal for unity and an impassioned defense of values that are often taken for granted, like truth, honor, and democracy. There was no reference to any economic policy, no call for a “Green New Deal” or attempts to appease the left of the Democratic Party, but it felt like a pivotal moment all the same.

Market Reaction

The market reaction was interesting. Traders were reassured, it seems, that, after a couple of weeks when the extremism and antidemocratic tendencies of some Americans was on clear display, this was a nice, boring ritual. S&P 500 futures (ES) did this as the ceremony took place, starting at 11:30 AM:

The spike at noon when Biden officially became President may be just a coincidence, but it somehow feels like an endorsement.

Healthcare

The only potential policy area mentioned in the speech was healthcare. That is a sector in which Mateyo has some expertise, having been with a non-profit healthcare company before joining Key Bank, so I was particularly interested in what he had to say.

He made the good point that the Biden administration would probably not be good for traditional big pharma, and maybe not for health insurers, but there would still be some good opportunities in the sector. Battling this pandemic and preventing a repeat in a future pandemic will be a priority, and that will translate to some big gains in small biotechs focused on virology and immunology. The expected expansion of Obamacare will also create some targeted opportunities in things like lifestyle sciences, medical equipment and diagnostics, all areas that Mateyo is bullish on right now.

There are two other areas where Presidential policy will be sharply different, and where the changes can have a massive effect on markets: energy and trade.

Energy

When it comes to energy, the incoming and outgoing administrations could not be further apart. Trump was a big supporter of traditional fossil fuels, with several early cabinet members who either came from big oil or had close ties to the industry. He claimed he was going to “save coal” and pulled the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord. Biden has vowed to reenter that agreement, and to start us on the path to a "green economy," focusing on alternative energy sources.

However, as Trump found out, the energy sector does what it does, regardless of what the President wants it to do. The collapse of coal has continued over the last four years, and alternative energy usage in electricity generation has continued to increase. Biden may wish to hasten the move to a greener energy policy, and will no doubt make some big, symbolic gestures. But that isn’t a reason to shun the energy sector.

As always, oil stocks will react to changes in the price of the commodity more than anything and oil prices will be driven by the rate of recovery from the pandemic in both health and economic terms and the stickiness of supply cuts that came in response to the shutdown. As vaccinations increase, economic conditions improve, the OPEC+ output cuts remain, and the U.S rig count remains well below a year ago, oil, and therefore oil stocks, can keep moving higher.

Trade

From the minute he took over four years ago, Trump showed one consistent policy trait. He was not the usual Republican, in favor of free markets and free trade. He was quite happy to use the power of the government to distort those things, whether through quotas and tariffs or through banning some overseas corporations.

Biden will reverse at least some of these policies. Some will say that this is appeasing China and disadvantaging America, while others will say that it is simply putting the U.S. back on a level playing field with the rest of the world and allowing the country to reap the benefits of robust trade. Based on the past, the market will think the latter.

The Stock Market Overall

As I said, the initial market reaction as Biden was sworn in was positive and there are reasons to believe that economic growth will continue. There is, however, a real danger that before long the mood will sour. The new President has assiduously avoided any mention of tax increases, but they will be coming. He plans to spend $2 trillion that the government doesn’t have on stimulus with more to come, so the national debt will probably explode again, and Republicans will make sure that is an issue, making tax hikes that they will then criticize almost inevitable.

Now, you can say that the spending is needed in these exceptional times and that the fault for where we are lies with Republicans, who stood by as the debt exploded despite being in a period of good growth, with one of theirs in the White House. You may even be right, but that isn’t the point. Debt will be weaponized, tax hikes will be called "job-destroying," and a climate of worry will take over. It isn’t hard in that scenario and, given where multiples currently are, to see a major correction before too long.

That is why, as George Mateyo and I talked, we concluded that even though growth can continue or even strengthen, and even though we don’t believe there will be any extreme policy changes under a moderate Biden administration, it will be a bumpy ride, and the market will most likely finish the year showing only mid-single-digit gains. Within that, though, there will be some great opportunities; there always are.

As I said, the inauguration speech was what these things tend to be when it is anyone other than Trump who is being inaugurated, a platitude-filled appeal for unity and a call for hope, and yet it still felt like a significant moment. Maybe it was the fact that the first woman, and a woman of color at that, was sworn in as Vice-President, or maybe it was just that Trump was so polarizing that his followers were prepared to commit insurrection, so anything else must feel different. Or maybe it was just the power of tradition lending gravitas.

Whatever it was, the impact on the market and investors will be limited in the long-term. Thankfully, the economy exists independent of politics and politicians. There was a lot of talk today of the strength and resiliency of democracy, and that is understandable given the events of the last few weeks. However, the true strength of America is its economy, and that will continue to do its thing, regardless of who occupies the Oval Office.

