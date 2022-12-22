The Bestselling New and Used Cars in Every State

Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the best-selling used and new cars in America vary from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles across the country. In the Great Plains, for example, trucks are dominant, as they fit both the lifestyle of the region and its work requirements. In other states, trucks are still popular but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.
Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023
Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows
One car dominates the used-car market, with the Ford F-150 the most popular used car in 38 states! The new-car market is more spread out, although the top-selling car in 33 states is a truck of some kind.
Regardless of where you live, the vehicle you buy should be the one that best fits your needs while still remaining within your budget. To help get the price down, shop at the time of the year when you have your best chance of scoring a good deal.
To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021. Here's what we found.
Alabama
New: Toyota Camry
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%
Alaska
New: Ram 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 7%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%
Arizona
New: Ram 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%
Arkansas
New: GMC Sierra 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%
California
New: Honda Civic
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.9%
Used: Honda Civic
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%
Colorado
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%
Connecticut
New: Honda CR-V
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%
Used: Nissan Rogue
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
Delaware
New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%
Florida
New: Toyota RAV4
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%
Used: Toyota Corolla
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.9%
Georgia
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%
Hawaii
New: Nissan Frontier
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%
Used: Toyota Tacoma
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.2%
Idaho
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.7%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.9%
Illinois
New: Hyundai Tucson
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.5%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3%
Indiana
New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%
Used: Chevrolet Equinox
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%
Iowa
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%
Kansas
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.1%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%
Kentucky
New: Ram 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.2%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%
Louisiana
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%
Maine
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 6%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.6%
Maryland
New: Honda CR-V
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%
Used: Honda Civic
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.5%
Massachusetts
New: Toyota RAV4
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%
Used: Toyota RAV4
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%
Michigan
New: Ram 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%
Used: Chevrolet Equinox
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.5%
Minnesota
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.1%
Mississippi
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%
Missouri
New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.8%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%
Montana
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 7.7%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.3%
Nebraska
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%
Nevada
New: Ram 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.2%
New Hampshire
New: Toyota Tacoma
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
New Jersey
New: Honda CR-V
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%
Used: Honda Civic
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%
New Mexico
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%
New York
New: Honda CR-V
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.6%
Used: Nissan Rogue
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
North Carolina
New: Toyota Camry
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%
North Dakota
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%
Ohio
New: Ram 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%
Oklahoma
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.3%
Oregon
New: Toyota Tacoma
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%
Pennsylvania
New: Honda CR-V
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
Rhode Island
New: Toyota Highlander
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%
Used: Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%
South Carolina
New: Toyota RAV4
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.5%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%
South Dakota
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.8%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.5%
Tennessee
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%
Texas
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%
Utah
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.2%
Vermont
New: Subaru Crosstrek
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%
Virginia
New: Honda CR-V
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.7%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%
Washington
New: Toyota Tacoma
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%
West Virginia
New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.9%
Wisconsin
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%
Wyoming
New: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%
Used: Ford F-150
- Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%
More From GOBankingRates
- SNAP 2023: Everything To Know About Changes in the Coming Year
- Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?
- The 10 Best Credit Cards for 2023
- Expert Tips To Help Improve Your Credit on a Limited Income
Methodology: To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates first referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Bestselling New and Used Cars in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.