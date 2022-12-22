Personal Finance

The Bestselling New and Used Cars in Every State

Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the best-selling used and new cars in America vary from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles across the country. In the Great Plains, for example, trucks are dominant, as they fit both the lifestyle of the region and its work requirements. In other states, trucks are still popular but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.

One car dominates the used-car market, with the Ford F-150 the most popular used car in 38 states! The new-car market is more spread out, although the top-selling car in 33 states is a truck of some kind.

Regardless of where you live, the vehicle you buy should be the one that best fits your needs while still remaining within your budget. To help get the price down, shop at the time of the year when you have your best chance of scoring a good deal.

To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021. Here's what we found.

A 3.

Alabama

New: Toyota Camry

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%
2020 Ram 1500-2

Alaska

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

Arizona

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%
2020 GMC Sierra AT4.

Arkansas

New: GMC Sierra 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%
2020 Honda Civic Coupe Sport.

California

New: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.9%

Used: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%
Available Pro Trailer Backup Assist makes backing up a trailer as easy as turning a knob; the feature continues in the all-new F-150 and is exclusive in the segment of full-size pickups under 8,500 pounds GVWR.

Colorado

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%
2020 Nissan Rogue

Connecticut

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Nissan Rogue

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
2020 Silverado Rally Edition revealed at State Fair of Texas.

Delaware

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan

Florida

New: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%

Used: Toyota Corolla

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.9%
Most powerful Super Duty yet launches with two new engine offerings including all-new advanced 7.

Georgia

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%
2020 Toyota Tacoma

Hawaii

New: Nissan Frontier

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.2%
America’s favorite full-size pickup, the 2020 Ford F-150 is the tough, smart and capable partner that suits every need from die-hard work truck to trail bashing pre-runner.

Idaho

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.9%
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Illinois

New: Hyundai Tucson

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3%
2020 Chevrolet Equinox.

Indiana

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the 2019 Ford F-150 as the only truck to earn the top-tier good rating in every category, and the best performing truck among 11 pickups evaluated in passenger-side small overlap front crash testing.

Iowa

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the 2019 Ford F-150 as the only truck to earn the top-tier good rating in every category, and the best performing truck among 11 pickups evaluated in passenger-side small overlap front crash testing.

Kansas

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%
2020 Ram 1500 North Edition.

Kentucky

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%
Dartmouth, Canada - January 10, 2021 - New model F-150 Raptor pickup truck at a dealership.

Louisiana

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%
Most powerful Super Duty yet launches with two new engine offerings including all-new advanced 7.

Maine

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.6%
automobile,car,transporter,honda,transport,automotive,drive,tran

Maryland

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.5%
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Massachusetts

New: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%
2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

Michigan

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%

Used: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.5%

Minnesota

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.1%
All-new F-150 Lariat in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.

Mississippi

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT new truck

Missouri

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%
All-new F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat.

Montana

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 7.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.3%
All-new F-150 Platinum in Rapid Red.

Nebraska

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%
2020 Ram 1500 Rebel.

Nevada

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.2%
2020 Toyota Tacoma

New Hampshire

New: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
desert, desert, desert, desert, desert, desert, desert, desert, desert, desert, desert, desert

New Jersey

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%

Used: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%
All-new F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat.

New Mexico

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

New York

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.6%

Used: Nissan Rogue

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
2019 Toyota Camry LE

North Carolina

New: Toyota Camry

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%
America’s favorite full-size pickup, the 2020 Ford F-150 is the tough, smart and capable partner that suits every need from die-hard work truck to trail bashing pre-runner.

North Dakota

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%
All-new F-150 XLT in Velocity Blue.

Ohio

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%
Thanks to the addition of a high-output 3.

Oklahoma

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.3%
2020 Toyota Tacoma

Oregon

New: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%
1018crv22

Pennsylvania

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
2020 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit.

Rhode Island

New: Toyota Highlander

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%
bz4x, plano, rav4, toyota

South Carolina

New: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%
America’s favorite full-size pickup, the 2020 Ford F-150 is the tough, smart and capable partner that suits every need from die-hard work truck to trail bashing pre-runner.

South Dakota

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.5%
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the 2019 Ford F-150 as the only truck to earn the top-tier good rating in every category, and the best performing truck among 11 pickups evaluated in passenger-side small overlap front crash testing.

Tennessee

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%
(left to right) All-new F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat, F-150 Lariat in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and F-150 XLT Sport Appearance Package in Carbonized Gray.

Texas

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%
All-new F-150 XLT Sport Appearance Package in Carbonized Gray.

Utah

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.2%
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

Vermont

New: Subaru Crosstrek

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%
day, daytime, day time, outdoors, nature, in motion, driving, desert, dirt, boulders, mountains, blue sky, dirt road, dust,

Virginia

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%
2019 Toyota Tacoma Off Road

Washington

New: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%
2020 Silverado Rally Edition revealed at State Fair of Texas.

West Virginia

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.9%
Ford F-150 2016

Wisconsin

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%
Thanks to the addition of a high-output 3.

Wyoming

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%

Methodology: To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates first referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021.

