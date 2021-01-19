The Best Weekly Options Trade Alerts and Newsletters

When a new trader steps into the world of weekly options, it can be overwhelming the volume of data and screens that may be required to properly identify successful trades. While the general concepts remain similar to those of standard options, weekly options present a significant increase in expiration dates to choose from, which can lead to decision overload.

While we do believe that anyone can trade options with the right education and support, possessing a baseline of information about how weekly options work is important to taking the drivers seat in a trading portfolio and maximizing trade returns.

With the short-term nature of weekly options and the significant increase in expiration dates from which to choose, the amount of research and knowledge required to trade successfully increases as well. A great way to get started with capitalizing on the power of weekly options trading is to partner up with a well-respected industry professional. Using a credible newsletter, like the options newsletters provided by Schaeffer's Investment Research, is a great way to get off the ground in weekly options trading.

The major benefit of choosing one of the best weekly options newsletters is that these newsletters will provide you with real-time trade entry and exit instructions. The trade recommendations will have complete trade entry information provided, including the chosen strike price, expiration date, and maximum entry price. By letting the experts do the work for you, you can truly learn a lot simply by shadowing. Each trade recommendation will also come with a trading rationale explaining why the trade was identified as an opportunity at that moment and how the trade parameters were determined.

What to Look for when Subscribing to a Weekly Options Newsletter

The major items to look for when researching potential weekly options trading newsletters are all meant to ensure that you do not spend your hard-earned money with a company that does not have your best interest at heart. Not every options newsletter offers reliable and useful information. In fact, some options newsletters offer unsubstantiated results and absolutely no support. Be sure to invest in the right options newsletter by looking for the following characteristics:

Performance-backed strategies : You will often come across options newsletters with outrageous promises or claims that they have found the 'million dollar formula' for trading weeklies. Remain vigilant of any strategies that seem too good to be true. It is absolutely possible, especially with options trading, to produce results that are genuinely as good as they look in marketing. Make sure the company can provide you with a complete track record to back up any claims that you think are questionable. Any reputable company will have quick access to a complete track record of their trades without any strange disclaimers about "hypothetical returns" or "these returns have not been verified." If you ever find yourself second-guessing a marketing claim, simply ask the company for more information that can verify it.

Schaeffer's Investment Research's Weekly Options Newsletters and Trade Alerts

Regardless of your level of experience with options trading, Schaeffer's offers the top-of-the-charts options newsletters and options trade alerts. We offers a variety of weekly options trade recommendation services including Schaeffer's Weekly Options Countdown, Schaeffer's Weekly Volatility Trader, and Schaeffer's Weekly Options Trader. Every one of these weekly options trade recommendation services provide exact entry and exit instructions for weekly options trades each month, as well as a detailed trading rationale for each trade so you can learn directly from our experts while still capturing profit in your own portfolio.

