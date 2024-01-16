The Best Ways To Protect Your Credit When Your Finances Are On Shaky Ground

Staying on track with bills while minimizing credit card debt is critical to maintaining a good credit score.

But rising interest rates, mounting credit card balances and expensive student loan payments are making that more difficult for many Americans. Meanwhile, high inflation over the past couple of years has elevated the cost of everything from gas to apartment rentals. Although prices are beginning to cool in some areas, it’s not enough to compensate for wage gaps and rising debt.

If your finances are on shaky ground, there are still ways to come out the other end without a blemished credit score that could take years to fix.

Make the Minimum Payment on All of Your Bills

Five factors make up your credit score: payment history (35%), balances owed (30%), length of credit history (15%), amount of new credit (10%) and credit mix (10%). As you can see, your payment history has the most impact since it makes up 35% of your score. As a result, late or missed payments on your bills have the potential to do more damage than other types of mistakes.

When your income has taken a hit, focus on making at least the minimum payment on all of your bills. This is true for your rent or your mortgage, as well as car payments, utility bills and other monthly liabilities. Making at least the minimum payment will not only help you avoid late fees, but it will also help you prevent damage to your FICO score.

Making at least the minimum payment on your credit cards on time can also help you avoid a penalty APR or a higher interest rate assigned to consumers who pay their bills late.

Pay Down Debt as Soon as You Can

The second most important factor that makes up your FICO score is the amount you owe in relation to your credit limits. This is known as your credit utilization, and most experts suggest keeping your utilization below 30%.

What does this mean in the real world? Generally speaking, keeping utilization below 30% means you would carry $3,000 in debt (or less) for every $10,000 in available credit you have. If you have two credit cards with $10,000 in available credit on each, you would have to keep your combined maximum balance for both cards at or below $6,000 to stay under that 30% utilization rate.

With this in mind, it’s possible your credit score could be taking a hit if your utilization is on the higher end. You may have been using credit more often to pay for gas or groceries lately, but you’ll be in a much better position if you can limit credit use going forward.

As soon as you’re able, you should also focus on paying off as much debt as you can— preferably enough to get your utilization below 30%. Paying down debt will help the credit bureaus view you as a lower risk, and you may see your score increase as a result.

Ask Your Creditors About Deferment and Forbearance Programs

It’s best to keep up with minimum payments and throw some extra toward your largest balances each month. But that’s not always possible. Setbacks—from layoffs to unforeseen expenses—can happen to anyone. The important thing is to act quickly to mitigate damage.

Many banks and lenders offer temporary or emergency hardship programs, which may include pausing payments for a month or adjusting minimum balances. Be sure to call your financial institution as soon as you know you may be late on payments.

Monitor Your Credit Score for Free

As you work to protect your credit score, you should also be monitoring it on a regular basis. This way, you’ll know whether any moves you’ve made (like paying down debt or disputing negative information) have boosted your score. You’ll also know if your credit score has taken a sudden nosedive.

Fortunately, there are many ways to monitor your credit score for free. You can take advantage of some or all of these options.

Join CreditWise from Capital One, which lets you see your credit score for free regardless of whether you’re a Capital One credit card customer. This program uses the VantageScore 3.0 scoring model from TransUnion.

Use the Discover Credit Scorecard, which lets you see your FICO credit score for free. This program is available only to Discover customers.

Many credit card companies, including Barclays, Chase, Citi and Capital One, show customers their credit score when they log in to their accounts. Some online banks, such as SoFi, also offer this service to account holders.

Recently, the three leading credit bureaus—TransUnion, Equifax and Experian—announced a permanent program that offers free weekly credit reports. You can get all three credit reports, free of charge, on AnnualCreditReport.com. Also, many companies offer not only free credit reports but also other complimentary tools like free credit analysis and credit alerts.

Start Using a Monthly Budget

Finally, make sure you’re using the money you do have in the smartest way possible. This means prioritizing bills and basic living expenses like food and housing, and potentially going without some extras or luxuries for a while.

Creating a monthly budget may sound like a headache, but using one is the best way to plan your spending so you can stretch your income as far as possible. Some of the best budgeting apps meet a variety of personal finance and money management needs. Or you can create a basic budget using pen and paper.

One method that may be especially helpful at a time like this is the zero-based budget, where every dollar is given a job to do.

Begin the process by gathering your last few months of bank statements and credit card bills. Then, assign all your previous month’s spending to individual categories like housing, insurance, savings, food, entertainment, transportation and miscellaneous spending. This should give you a general idea of how much you’ve been spending in each category in the past, and where you may have room for improvement.

The next step is to compare your monthly take-home pay to your monthly expenses. This is where you can make cuts as needed. If you have spent more than you should on food or dining out in previous months, for example, set a new, lower goal for food spending in future months. Likewise, you may want to set a new limit for clothing or other miscellaneous purchases, if previous bills and statements showed you were spending more than you can afford.

As the new month progresses, track your spending. Focus on staying on top of your rent or mortgage, utility bills, car payments and other fixed expenses. Over time, you likely will find that having a monthly spending plan helps you avoid overspending on splurges you don’t even care about. But you’ll never know unless you give budgeting a try.

