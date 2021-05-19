The Best Way to Understand Bitcoin Volatility

Bitcoin represents one of the most significant economic inventions in history. For many people, it signifies hope and has converted believers from astute banking leaders to seasoned CEOs into ardent supporters. However, its perceived volatility and endless geopolitical uncertainty make some people consider it unsuitable as a true store of value.

If we look at Bitcoin volatility with a historical framework, the following data offers a new perspective creating a compelling case for this digital asset class. Since at least October 2014, Bitcoin volatility’s top tercile has been above 79%. To better understand these numbers, let’s divide Bitcoin volatility into high, mid and low.

Volatility is best defined as the 30-day standard deviation of daily log returns annualized. With this in mind, high volatility is at 100% or above, medium volatility is between 50% and 100%, while low volatility is below 50%. Right now, Bitcoin is at under $40k and approaching its February lows.

Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) on a daily chart has been oversold for the past few days. However, an oversold reading of 25 is not as significant as the March 2020 reading around 14, which suggests selling pressure could persist over the short term. The table below offers a framework to show that BTC is simply stretching its medium volatility, and it is consistent with other periods.

The strongest counter to periods of medium to high Bitcoin volatility is its non-discretionary asymptotic monetary policy. To be sure, there are at least two dimensions that make Bitcoin a unique value proposition: First, it has a built-in asymptotic supply curve with a forever limit of 21 million Bitcoin. Second, it has an exponential demand curve largely derived from global decentralized interest and underbanked communities.

Can Bitcoin overcome its volatility problem with time?

If Bitcoin wants to become a practical store of value, its medium to high volatility has to stabilize over time. As a rule, a store of value that appreciates with time (like Bitcoin) is more practical than a store of value that depreciates. But, both inflation and deflation can undermine an asset’s role as a value preservation mechanism. Case in point, Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor recently faced a tough decision finding a place to deploy additional cash on their corporate balance sheet.

From his perspective, holding fiat was analogous to holding a melting ice cube on a hot summer day. In other words, if he didn’t do anything, his company's purchasing power would slowly disappear over the years to come. He says: “CPI (Consumer price index) is a misleading measure of inflation. Volatility is a misleading measure of risk. The former distracts us from the problem, while the latter distracts us from the solution.”

Michael Saylor and his corporate executives evaluated all the different options to preserve his public company’s balance sheet and kept coming back to Bitcoin. “There’s a $500 trillion monetary planet and the outer layer is currency, then you’ve got stocks, bonds, real estate. There’s $10 trillion worth of gold in there, $1 trillion of Bitcoin in there. Bitcoin is going to flip gold, and it’s going to subsume the entire gold market cap,” contends Saylor.

Bottom line:

It would be unreasonable to expect Bitcoin to go from a virtual irrelevance to a global monetary base rivaling sovereign Central Banks without volatility along the way. The intermediate-term Bitcoin trend is roughly 20% below the 100-day moving average. Volatility alone is not an argument against Bitcoin being a store of value. Over Bitcoin’s relatively short lifetime, the volatility has trended downwards with an ever upward trending market cap and volume.

