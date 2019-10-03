The Best Way to Play Bitcoin and the Cryptocurrency Market

It's been almost two years since cryptocurrencies went mainstream.

Back in the fall of 2017, the price of bitcoin rose over 500% in three months as investors all suddenly became aware of the apparent future of payments and saw a flurry of headlines like: As Bitcoin Scrapes $10,000, an Investment Boom Like No Other. But those highs were short-lived.

From "peak crypto" most actual cryptocurrencies are worth a fraction of what they were back in early 2018.

But some investors that played the craze without actually buying cryptocurrencies have done quite well. They've bought stocks that have beaten the S&P 500 by 30%, 60%, even 160%!

While crypto ripped through the hype cycle, the core trends pushing it forward are still incredibly strong and they continue to create interesting opportunities for savvy investors.

And so our analysts have been looking for more "backdoor" plays on cryptocurrencies and blockchain that offer big upside and stable core businesses, to boot. In this broadcast from our YouTube channel, they walk through their outlook on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, some interesting ways to play the future of payments, and a few cryptocurrencies investors should keep their eye on.

A full transcript will post after the broadcast is over.

Aaron Bush owns shares of CME Group and Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 0x tokens. Jason Moser owns shares of DocuSign. Shannon Jones has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CME Group and DocuSign. The Motley Fool has no position in any cryptocurrencies mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

