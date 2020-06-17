The Best Way to Approach Trading Virgin Galactic Stock Into 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“Space, the final frontier,” so go the opening words from the of Star Trek TV shows. Eventually humans will conquer space and I believe we will have space travel for civilians. So far, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is the only publicly traded company on Wall Street for that opportunity. The thesis on this should only be long term. SPCE stock will grow to untold size if and only if space travel will happen sooner rather than later.

This of course involves the assumption that the management team is competent enough to be the one to make that happen. The question is not only if space travel will even happen, but also if it will be Virgin Galactic to take us there. Those who invested in the first hot air balloon in 1783 were not the home run winners.

SPCE Stock Has a Strong Base

In reality, investors are loving trading the SPCE stock. Its range has been huge for the last 12 months. It rallied 270% early in 2020, then gave it all back. It has also bounced off the novel coronavirus low and it is still out-performing the S&P 500, up 34% year-to-date. Consequently, there is now a clear band of support above $11.40 per share. This zone has also been important since October 2019. Of late, the bears have stuffed the stock down with a trend of lower highs. Now it’s up to the bulls to breakout from it to trigger a bullish run. If the rises above $17.50, it would invite momentum buyers. The target can then be as high $23, but there will be resistance at $18.60 and around $20 per share.

I am an optimist, but I don’t like buying a lot of hopium. The strategy that makes sense for such a stock thesis is to either plug one’s nose and buy it for a decade, or actively trade it around the intra-week price gyrations.

In today’s write up, I want to suggest that the options markets offer a perfect way of implementing a bullish strategy, while leaving a lot of room for disappointment. There are strategies there that would require no money out of pocket to profit from SPCE stock.

The Important Bits About the Trade

The advantage that options provide over stocks is the ability to manipulate time. Most investors focus on buying something and hope for a move, whereas the idea today is to sell it and not need anything in order to profit. By doing that, time will work for investors, not against them. If the intention is to own the Virgin Galactic shares for the long haul, then why not get paid for the opportunity to own them lower? The worst that could happen is to buy Virgin Galactic’s stock at a 50% discount from today’s price. Someone that buys the stock would already have a huge loss on their hands.

To implement this trade, investors can sell the January SPCE $7.50 put and collect $1.20 per contract. This means that if price falls below that strike, they would have to buy those shares at that price. Since they keep the premium, the breakeven price from it is even lower. The advantage of doing this is that even though the trade is set today, there is no immediate risk of loss. Also and perhaps the more important perk is that they don’t even need a rally to yield maximum gains. Moreover, SPCE stock can fall 50% and the investors still get full profit. Plus, after it expires, they can repeat the process from that point on.

Looking to invest into space is an exciting idea and I think Wall Street will buy it up in force. The spike of SPCE stock to $40 per share in February was a preview of that. Meanwhile, not everyone on Wall Street is a fan — not even CNBC’s super bull Jim Cramer. Even this week, he once again expressed his dislike for the stock. Modern investors love trading future-thinking themes and this one has not yet grabbed their attention. This is why using options to be long without hopium makes sense.

Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Join his live chat room for free here.

The post The Best Way to Approach Trading Virgin Galactic Stock Into 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

