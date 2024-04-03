The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Warren Buffett doesn't care about the share price of the stocks he buys. Don't get me wrong: The legendary investor definitely considers the valuations of any stock he purchases for Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. But a stock with a high share price can have a low valuation -- and vice versa.

However, many investors care about share prices because they have a modest amount of money to use in buying stocks. Can they find great picks from the stocks Buffett owns? Absolutely. Here are the best Buffett stocks to buy with $100 right now.

1. Any of Buffett's five Japanese stocks

Buffett wrote in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders he expected to own five Japanese stocks "indefinitely." Those stocks are Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF), Mitsui (OTC: MITSF), Marubeni (OTC: MARUF), Itochu (OTC: ITOCF) (OTC: ITOCY), and Sumitomo (OTC: SSUM.F) (OTC: SSUM.Y).

U.S. investors can buy any of these stocks on over-the-counter (OTC) markets at prices between $17 and $86. More important than their low share prices, though, is that most of these stocks trade at attractive price-to-earnings ratios. Sumitomo is the cheapest of the group with shares trading below nine times earnings. Mitsubishi is the most expensive (relatively speaking) with a P/E multiple of around 16.3.

Buffett likes these five stocks for the same reasons. They are conglomerates that operate highly diversified businesses across multiple industries. Each company rewards shareholders with solid dividends and stock buybacks when shares are priced attractively.

2. Either of Buffett's two biggest bank stocks

I had difficulty deciding between Buffett's two biggest bank stocks, so I included both. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares currently trade around $38, while Citigroup's (NYSE: C) share price is a little under $64. I like both (and, more importantly, so does Buffett.)

Bank of America ranks as Berkshire Hathaway's second-largest holding, making up 10.5% of its portfolio. The stock is attractively valued with shares trading at 11.7 times forward earnings. BofA also offers a great dividend yield of over 2.5%.

Citigroup is the 13th largest position in Berkshire's portfolio. Its shares are even cheaper than Bank of America with a forward earnings multiple of below 10.5. Citigroup also pays a higher dividend yield of over 3.3%.

Both of these companies are well-run. Both are investing heavily in technology. Bank of America has achieved greater recognition for its tech efforts, winning accolades as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in the U.S., the World's Best Digital Bank, and the World's Most Innovative Bank in 2023.

3. Occidental Petroleum

Buffett only bought three stocks in the fourth quarter of 2023. Two were oil stocks -- Chevron and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). Chevron's share price is well above $100, so it's too expensive to make our list. However, you can buy a share of Occidental for around $66. And, like the five Japanese stocks mentioned earlier, Buffett plans to own it indefinitely.

Berkshire currently owns 28% of Occidental worth over $16.2 billion. That's enough to land the oil and gas producer the No. 6 spot among Berkshire's top holdings. Don't be surprised if Buffett continues to buy shares of Oxy hand over fist. Berkshire won regulatory approval in 2022 to acquire up to 50% of Occidental.

Buffett thinks highly of Occidental's CEO, Vicki Hollub, telling CNBC last year that Hollub is "extremely competent" and "understands oil." He also likes Hollub's leadership in investing in carbon capture technology.

Hollub predicts a global oil supply shortage by late 2025. If she's right, Occidental stock should soar. This stock might not be priced below $100 for too much longer.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Keith Speights has positions in Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

