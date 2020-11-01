The Best Strategy for Investing in Cannabis Stocks

Investing in marijuana stocks can be a harrowing experience. Stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) have performed dismally, but others such as Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) have soared. What's the best strategy for nervous investors? That's the question that Corinne Cardina, The Motley Fool's Bureau Chief of Healthcare and Cannabis, addressed with longtime Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights in this Fool Live video.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Corinne Cardina: Do you have any tips on strategies for cannabis investing that someone might consider today? Any kind of guidance or things that you think are compelling?

Keith Speights: I think maybe the best wisdom on that for investors is to go back to that 1970s movie, All The President's Men. There was a famous line in that movie, "Follow the money." That's probably the best strategy that investors can adopt. "Follow the money."

For example, when you look at the market size and the potential, the US is where the market is. Canada has taken the limelight for several years, but all along, it's been the US that was the big opportunity.

There are US stocks that are doing much better than their Canadian counterparts. So I would definitely say, "Take a look at where the real market potential is and look at companies that are going to be in the best position to take advantage of that market."

The other thing is back in the gold mining days, there was an old saying that it was the people who sold the picks and shovels who made more money than the miners themselves. I think there's some truth to that even today in the cannabis industry.

Some of these ancillary stocks could be better picks right now for investors than the pure-play cannabis companies. That's not always the case, but I think there are some real opportunities there.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.