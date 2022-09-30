The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

$1,000 may not sound like much. For most Americans, it wouldn't even cover a month's rent. However, if you have $1,000 you can spare to put into the stock market right now, this could be a great time to do so, and perhaps turn it into much more.

Though bear markets can feel like scary times to invest, they do put stocks on sale -- valuations are generally cheap relative to where they've been over the last decade. For reference, the broad market S&P 500 index is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. That's as cheap as it has been since at least the end of 2018, when the index briefly approached bear market territory.

If you're looking to take advantage of this year's market sell-off, here are two stocks that are likely to reward you over the long run.

1. Target: an undercover retail winner

Target (NYSE: TGT) may be the poster child for the retail industry's current struggles. The big-box chain thrived during the first two years of the pandemic, but this year, the company overstocked on inventory and its profitability was temporarily crushed as it discounted to clear merchandise. In response to that, the market has bid the retailer's shares down by more than 40% from the all-time high they hit last year, but it would be a mistake to think the stock is permanently impaired. Instead, investors should look at the sell-off as a buying opportunity.

Target has gained market share and enjoyed strong operating margins thanks to a multipronged strategy, and it's growing sales through both its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels. Management has invested in same-day fulfillment services, including curbside pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt. And, in contrast to rivals like Amazon and Walmart, most of its digital sales are fulfilled by stores, making them much more profitable.

It has also grown its assortment of owned brands, and now has more than 10 billion-dollar in-house brands that deliver higher profit margins than name brands. They also help increase customer loyalty as they give customers a reason to shop at Target.

The retailer is also a Dividend King, having increased its annual dividend payouts to shareholders for 50 years running, and at the current share price offers a 2.8% yield. That makes it appealing as both an income stock and a growth stock. And the stock looks cheap at the current price. While earnings are expected to be underwhelming this year due to its inventory challenges, analysts forecast earnings per share of $11.88 next year, giving the stock a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.1. If Target can hit that expected earnings number and continue to raise its dividend, there's little doubt the stock price will be higher a year from now.

2. Prologis: A unique way to get exposure to e-commerce

E-commerce stocks have largely gotten crushed this year, and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is no exception. Prologis isn't an online retailer, but a warehouse operator that supports them. In fact, it's now the largest industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) in the world, with 1 billion square feet of space across more than 4,700 buildings. It counts e-commerce and logistics heavyweights like Amazon, Home Depot, and FedEx as its biggest customers, but it hasn't been able to escape the malaise affecting those sectors.

The stock is down 40% from the high it set earlier this year as interest rates have risen and investors have grown fearful that a recession is imminent. However, that has set up an enticing buying opportunity as Prologis now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 21, the cheapest it's been in three years.

Despite the headwinds in the industry, the company's performance remains strong. Its average occupancy rate was 97.6% in the second quarter, and it raised its full-year earnings per share guidance from its previous $4.85 to $5 range to a $5.10 to $5.25 range. While investors fret over the possibility of a full-blown recession, an economic downturn would provide Prologis with an opportunity to buy real estate more cheaply. It has grown largely via acquisitions, including a $26 billion merger with Duke Realty it announced in June. With $5 billion in liquidity on its balance sheet, Prologis is well positioned to make additional deals if real estate prices fall.

For income-focused investors, Prologis also offers a 2.9% dividend yield at the current share price, and management has a good track record of boosting those payouts. Indeed, its dividend has nearly tripled in the last 10 years.

With a reasonable valuation, a long track record of growth, and a long-term opportunity in e-commerce, Prologis looks well-positioned to reward investors who buy the stock today.

