The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

Let's say $10,000 falls into your lap. Well, you know what the Fool would recommend: Buy 25 or more stocks and hold them for five or more years.

But what if getting the money came with a catch? Say you could invest the money, but in no more than three stocks.

Well, in that case, here's what I'd do.

1. Workday

To kick things off, I'm allocating $4,000 of my hypothetical $10,000 to Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY).

It's a maker of enterprise software focusing on financial and human capital management. Workday's market cap has grown from less than $10 billion to more than $53 billion over the last decade.

What's more, the company's cloud-based applications, some enhanced with machine learning, have Wall Street excited. Analysts expect Workday to grow sales 16% this year and a further 17% in 2024, despite what many would characterize as a challenging environment when it comes to business investment.

Lastly, Workday's valuation makes it attractive. It trades at a price-to-sales (PS) ratio of 8.1. That's well below its 10-year average of 14.8. So, for investors willing to buy and hold, Workday is a name to consider.

2. Shopify

Next, I'm turning to Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). I'm allocating $1,500 of my hypothetical $10,000 to this e-commerce company.

Shopify, which operates a platform for online merchants, is one of the big turnaround stories of 2023. Shares of the Canadian company felt the pain last year -- falling 75% during calendar year 2022.

But, after cutting 20% of its workforce this year, along with shedding some tangential businesses, Shopify shares have rebounded. In its most recent quarter (the three months ending on March 31), the company reported terrific earnings, highlighted by:

$1.5 billion in revenue, up 25% year over year

$68 million in profit, compared to a $1.5 billion loss a year earlier.

That earnings report sent shares ripping higher by 20%, but even so, Shopify remains well off its all-time high.

Shares trade at a PS ratio of 13.2, almost half of the company's lifetime average of 23.5. Subsequently, Shopify's valuation -- which crossed into a red zone north of 60 during the pandemic's height -- is reasonable, even cheap, considering its rapid growth.

3. McDonald's

Finally, I'm rounding out my hypothetical portfolio with an iconic consumer brand -- McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). I'll allocate the remaining $4,500 to the legendary fast food chain.

Unlike my first two picks, McDonald's pays a dividend. In fact, not only has McDonald's paid a dividend for 46 straight years, it's raised its dividend in each of those years. Its current dividend payment of $6.08/year yields 2.12%. That compares favorably to the current 1.5% average yield in the S&P 500.

At any rate, McDonald's shares have more to offer than just their famous dividend. The company boasts a solid 45% operating margin and $5.6 billion in free cash flow. That demonstrates that management has what it takes to derive value -- and cash flow -- from the iconic brand that is McDonald's. And that's despite increasing prices due to high inflation.

McDonald's shares give my hypothetical portfolio a much-needed income-producing stock with a long history of paying and increasing its dividend.

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Jake Lerch has positions in McDonald's and Workday. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Workday. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.