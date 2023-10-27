The Best Stock Investing Tools on Zacks

(1:30) - Tips And Tricks On How To Use Zacks.com

(10:45) - Stock Screens and Sector Heat Map: How To Find Top Performing Industries

(21:50) - How To Get All The Information Needed About A Individual Stock: Analyst Report Breakdown

(32:30) - Finding Stocks Stocks Using The EPS and Sales Charts

(47:10) - Episode Roundup: JPM, LEN, NVDA, NKE, LULU

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #377 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Derek Lewis, to talk about all the best investment tools you can find on Zacks.com, including a quick run through about the Zacks Rank, Zacks short-term stock picking strategy.

Derek is relatively new to Zacks, so he’s been exploring the website with new eyes. Tracey has been at Zacks for 15 years. She thought she knew all the good tools on the site, but she was wrong.

Find out:

1. Where to find a new, free Zacks #1 Rank stock every week day

2. How to utilize the Zacks Sector Rank

3. What the sector heat map tells you about earnings estimate revisions

4. How to drill down into the industry rank

5. Where to find Zacks free predefined stock screens

And more.

5 Stocks: Earnings and Sales Outlook

1. JPMorgan Chase ( JPM )

JPMorgan Chase is again a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings are expected to jump 36.4% in 2023. What bank earnings recession? JPMorgan Chase’s sales are also forecast to be up 21.5% this year.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase are up just 5.3% year-to-date however. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.5. It also pays a dividend, yielding 3%.

Should JPMorgan be on your short list?

2. Lennar Corp. ( LEN )

Lennar is a large national homebuilder. It already reported its most recent earnings results. It’s a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock. While earnings are expected to fall 22.6% in fiscal 2023, the analysts see a gain of 8.3% in fiscal 2024.

Shares of Lennar are up 15.2% year-to-date. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 7.6.

Should a homebuilder like Lennar be on your short list?

3. NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA )

NVIDIA is the stock everyone loves to hate. It’s earnings are expected to grow 221.6% in fiscal 2024 and another 52.2% in fiscal 2024. Sales look similar with revenue expected to be up 101.7% and 46.9%, respectively.

Shares of NVIDIA are up 175.9% year-to-date but have stalled in the last 3 months, falling 11.7% during that time. And it’s not a cheap stock. NVIDIA trades with a forward P/E of 38.9.

Are you an NVIDIA shareholder?

4. Nike, Inc. ( NKE )

Nike had a big rally during the pandemic, but shares have fallen 40.2% over the last 2 years. Year-to-date, Nike is still weak, down 14.5%.

However, earnings are expected to rise 15.8% in fiscal 2024 and 17.2% in fiscal 2025. Sales are expected to be positive as well, gaining 3.8% in fiscal 2024 and 8.4% in fiscal 2025.

But the shares aren’t cheap. Nike trades with a forward P/E of 27.7.

Is Nike’s valuation still too high for most investors to handle?

5. Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU )

Lululemon has been a top apparel retailer since the Great Recession. Earnings are expected to rise 20.5% in fiscal 2024 and another 15.3% in fiscal 2025. Sales are expected to see similar growth of 18.1% this year and 13.1% next year.

Shares of Lululemon have bounced back this year, gaining 21.3% but they’re still down on a 2-year stack, falling 16.6%. Lululemon has always been a growth stock, and not a value. It trades with a high P/E of 32.7.

What is the next catalyst for Lululemon’s shares?

What Else do you Need to Know About Using Zacks Best Stock Investing Tools?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of LULU in her own personal portfolio.]

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.