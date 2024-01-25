The Best Small Cars of 2024

Small cars are built for budget-minded shoppers who prioritize value and convenience. They cost less — both at the dealership and at the pump — and they’re easier to park on city streets or in congested suburban parking lots.

We tested dozens of the latest small cars (including compact and subcompact models) to determine the best ones on the market. Once considered barebones, today’s smaller vehicles are upping their performance, safety features and technology.

Using a step-by-step methodology, we evaluated the small cars on the market for attributes including value for money, safety and performance. Below are our five top choices, with explanations on how each stands out from the pack, as well as their pros, cons and key specs.

Best Small Cars of 2024

Best Overall: Hyundai Elantra

Best for Safety: Acura Integra

Best for Retained Value: Honda Civic

Best Warranty: Hyundai Elantra

Best CPO: Honda Civic

Reviews of the Best Small Cars

Best Overall: Hyundai Elantra

Price: $21,475

$21,475 Mileage: 31/40 mpg

Pros

Budget-friendly price and fuel economy

Easy-to-use infotainment system

Standout warranty coverage

Cons

Slow acceleration

Starting at $21,475, the Hyundai Elantra performs better, costs less and lasts longer than most of the competition. (The Mitsubishi Mirage, starting at $16,695, is cheaper, but comes up short in terms of performance and feel.) The Elantra surprised us when we drove it around suburban Florida for a week, delivering more comfort and performance than you’d expect for its budget-friendly price.

Though its 147-horsepower engine is less robust than most rivals’, the Elantra handles well around corners and on pavement. It’s also fuel-efficient, delivering around 31 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway, which is outstanding for the class. The five-seat Elantra’s trunk is on the small side for the segment, but its 14.2 cubic feet should accommodate a couple of suitcases or a grocery haul.

We think the Elantra is such a good value that we named it the overall best car for the money in 2024, across all categories of vehicles.

Best for Safety: Acura Integra

Price: $31,800

$31,800 Mileage: 26/36 mpg

Pros

Powerful engine

Large trunk

Cons

High starting price for a small car

Safety is an important consideration when purchasing a small car because these vehicles generally don’t have the strength or hardiness of an SUV or truck. Though many small cars today now include important safety features as standard, our pick for best in safety in the category is the Acura Integra, which received a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) after returning to the market following a 17-year hiatus.

Starting at $31,800, the four-door hatchback is the most expensive car on this list. But the price gets you a wide range of safety equipment, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert.

Best for Retained Value: Honda Civic

Courtesy of Honda

Price: $23,950

$23,950 Mileage: 26/36 mpg

Pros

Lots of safety equipment

Strong fuel economy

Cons

Noisy cabin

The Acura Integra and Honda Civic both earned nods from JD Power for their residual value – that is, the dollar amount they retain after a three-year period of ownership.

Residual value is important because it determines your monthly lease payments as well as the amount you’d need to pay if you decided to purchase the car once your lease ends.

Honda and Acura, which is also owned by Honda Motor Co., stand out in the small car segment for their reliability, performance – both models can achieve 200 horsepower depending upon the trim – and overall desirability among entry-level small car shoppers. The Integra and Civic also both get essentially the same gas mileage. However, because the higher-end Integra costs more (starting at around $7,500 higher), we’re going with the Civic for this award.

