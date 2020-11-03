The Best Retirement Investment You Can’t Have … Until Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s finally here.

And based on the big rally today when the outcome remains uncertain, I think the market just wants the election over and more stimulus to be passed.

Nearly 100 million Americans cast their votes early this year — about three-quarters of the total number of people who voted in the 2016 election. And today, everyone else is braving the polls.

A lot could change in the coming hours and days, so if you haven’t already, be sure to check out yesterday’s special MoneyLine podcast. I laid out my election playbook and broke down the various scenarios of today’s vote.

It could be a long night … or even a long few days while we wait for the results to be tallied. So with the polls still open, let’s talk about something completely different today — a way to make money independent of the stock market.

I’ve told you in recent days about the “secret” market that’s been closed to all but the wealthiest among us.

It helped them grow even wealthier, and now all of us can put its power to work …

In 2013, CNBC called it “the best retirement investment you can’t have.”

The world of private equity was off limits to all but a select few — most of whom were already rich anyway.

For nearly 90 years, going all the way back to 1933, only accredited investors could invest in private companies — ones that aren’t yet traded on public exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, or even any of the smaller over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

Accredited investors are the world’s “one percenters.” The Jeff Bezoses … Warren Buffetts … and Mark Zuckerbergs of the world. Plus the even richer, more powerful people you’ll never hear about.

These restrictions were put in place by Joseph P. Kennedy — father of President John F. Kennedy and the patriarch of the Kennedy family.

To the surprise of many, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Kennedy to be the first chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at its inception. Kennedy was one of the richest men in the world at the time, but it was suspected that he was involved in some questionable activities.

Turns out he was.

Joe Kennedy did his job. He brought life back to the country’s capital markets after the Great Depression. But he also put in place a system that benefitted the rich and powerful, like himself — and left the little guys to fend for themselves.

Essentially, two different financial markets were established.

The first was the public market, where all investors could get involved. This is the stock market we know today.

But the second was an “underground” market. Kennedy’s one percenter friends were the only ones who could access it, and to make sure that remained the case, Kennedy implemented a series of rules and regulations that ensured the average investor couldn’t get in.

Those rules and regulations turned into laws that were enforceable by the U.S. government. And those laws stayed in place for nearly 80 years.

Then came Bill H.R. 3606.

It was introduced to Congress in early 2012 as an effort to create jobs in the United States following the Great Recession. But it ended up doing so much more than that.

The bill — more commonly known as the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act — passed Congress and was signed into law by President Obama on April 5, 2012.

And that’s when the real work began …

Over the following years, amendments were added to the JOBS Act that finally opened up that secret world of investing to the average American.

I’m talking about the woman you stood next to in line at the polls this morning … the mailman who picked up your mail-in ballot last week … the cashier at your local grocery store … you … me … even my mother. Everyone.

This opened up the opportunity of a lifetime. No longer was private equity considered “the best retirement investment you can’t have.”

After 80+ years, life-changing wealth was within reach.

For the first time ever, the average American could take part in private equity deals just like the venture capital millionaires and billionaires — the fabled one percenters.

Longtime readers of MoneyWire know the importance of investing in companies early — BEFORE they’re known on Wall Street and BEFORE the big money is made. I’ve told you about countless opportunities in young companies in budding hypergrowth trends … and many have gone on to reward their investors handsomely.

But the JOBS Act allows us to make our investments even earlier. Not only to get into these companies before Wall Street and before the big money … but to get into them on the ground floor.

By getting in on the ground floor, investors have exponentially more upside potential.

Take Chris Sacca, for example. His firm, Lowercase Capital, was one of Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) first investors. It put $300,000 into the young company during its angel round of capital raises …

And today that $300,000 is worth more than $2 billion!

Now, it’s our turn.

If you want to be at the forefront of this revolution that is transforming the investing landscape, join me for a special event on Tuesday, November 10 at 7 p.m. ET. I’ll tell you everything you need to know, and it’s completely free to attend.

You could set yourself up for unbelievable wealth creation simply by signing up here.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

