The Best Reason to Own GM Stock

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is by all accounts a very cheap stock, trading at only 7 times earnings. But the company also has a great growth business with Cruise that's just now getting off the ground. A decade from now, that may be the most valuable piece of the business, and it's a great reason to own the stock long term.

