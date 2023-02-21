Markets
GM

The Best Reason to Own GM Stock

February 21, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool ->

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is by all accounts a very cheap stock, trading at only 7 times earnings. But the company also has a great growth business with Cruise that's just now getting off the ground. A decade from now, that may be the most valuable piece of the business, and it's a great reason to own the stock long term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

