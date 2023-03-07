The Best Places to Visit Where the Dollar is Strong

Peru/Peruvian Sol

With roughly 4.5 million visitors a year, Peru has plenty to boast about. This South American country offers tons to do — there's exploring the 15th-century Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the Maras salt flats, the Amazon river, and the beach-strewn coasts. Even with a tourism boom, your dollar will go far here against the Peruvian sol.

1 USD will get you almost 4 PEN.

Mexico/Mexican Peso

The Mexican Peso is the strongest it has been in five years. Even with this impressive growth, your dollar still has an advantage here. A meal in Mexico could cost you just $5. If you include a beer, you’ll pay around $6.50.

1 USD equates to 18 MXN.

South Africa/South African Rand

Have you always wanted to go on a Safari? This dream may not be out of reach. South Africa is the host to one of the world's most famous safari destinations — the Kruger National Park — and has a thriving safari industry. Some safaris can be booked for as little as $175 a night . If you're not a safari enthusiast, don't worry, South Africa also offers climbing, hiking and adventure on the Western Cape's Garden Route, world-renowned vineyards Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, as well as cities like Cape Town and plenty of sun-kissed beaches.

1 USD equals 18 ZAR.

Egypt/Egyptian Pound

The iconic city of Cairo and the striking pyramids of Giza are classic images of Egypt. Add to that the options of a river cruise down the Nile to Luxor, visiting temples in The Valley of the Kings, a trip to the Aswan Dam, the beach resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh and you'll be spoilt for choice. Many have this North African country on their bucket lists. Now is one of the best times to visit.

1 USD equates to 30 EGP. All you’ll have to worry about is the airfare.

Japan/Japanese Yen

Traveling to Japan may seem unattainable for most Americans due to the high airfare prices. But many don’t realize that lodging, the cost of food, and the yen all highly favor anyone with the U.S. dollar.

1 USD equates to 135 JPY

Argentina/Argentine Peso

Argentina’s inflation rate is the highest since the 1990s, hitting 99% in February . And because of this, foreign travel to the country has increased. In January 2023, foreign tourists spent $164 million — five times more than in 2022. Argentina is now the most visited country in South America with approximately seven million tourists per year. From the cosmopolitan streets of the “Paris of South America (Buenos Aires)” to the unique biodiversity of Patagonia, you can’t miss out when traveling here.

1 USD gives you 199 ARS.

Chile/Chilean Peso

Airfare, tourism, and the Chilean Peso's value have dropped drastically in recent years. A study carried out by Macrotrends found that Chile's tourism is down by more than 60%. But, with this decline comes opportunity. From good food and wine to outdoor adventures and the bustling metropolis of Santiago, there is plenty to do here, and as always, great prices.

1 USD equates to 801 CLP.

Hungary/Hungarian Forint

Whether you're trying Hungarian goulash (the national dish), taking a river cruise along the Danube or listening to a traditional folk band in Budapest, the costs of dining out, transportation, and entertainment in this eastern European country are all significantly lower than their counterparts in the west. When added up, these three activities will cost you on average just $16 per day.

1 USD in Hungary gets you 356 HUF.

Columbia/Columbian Peso

For years Columbia was known solely for its drug cartels and armed conflicts. Now, the country is starting to shine in a new light. With immaculate beaches and luscious jungles, Columbia offers a little bit of everything. Here you can buy a meal for just $3.00.

1 USD in Columbia equates to 4749 COP.

Vietnam/Vietnamese Dong

Vietnam is one of the most culturally rich countries in the world. You could find yourself one morning soaking up the city sites with a cup of the famous Vietnamese coffee and a delicious baguette and in the afternoon visiting war history museums or one of the eight UNESCO World Heritage sites in Vietnam.

1 USD equates to 23650 VND