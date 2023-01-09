The Best Places to Live in Every Region

For Money’s 36th annual Best Places to Live rankings, we’re striving to offer up an option or two for every type of person.

That’s a tall order. Oftentimes, nationwide rankings of places to live overlook certain geographic areas. Our main list of the top 50 Best Places to Live did factor in location. But as a national list, it nonetheless pairs up small Georgia towns, for example, against big California cities. The result is that some amazing cities and towns in certain areas of the country didn’t make the cut.

So we are revisiting our rankings with a hard focus on representing the four different regions, as defined by the U.S. Census. Those regions are: Midwest, Northeast, South and West. To unearth cities that truly stand out, we ranked places with at least 50,000 residents in each of the four regions on factors such as cost of living, quality of life, diversity, economic opportunity and more. (See our full Best Places methodology for more details.)

If you’re looking to find the perfect place in a certain area of the country — for weather, proximity to family, or whatever the reason — you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

The best places to live in the Midwest

10. St. Peters, Missouri

9. Troy, Michigan

8. Eagan, Minnesota

7. Woodbury, Minnesota

6. Madison, Wisconsin

5. Overland Park, Kansas

4. Carmel, Indiana

3. Naperville, Illinois

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Read our Best Places to live in the Midwest list to learn which city is No. 1.

The best places to live in the Northeast

10. Portland, Maine

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

8. Greenburgh, New York

7. Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey

6. North Hampstead, New York

5. Brookline, Massachusetts

4. Nashua, New Hampshire

3. Abington, Pennsylvania

2. Jersey City, New Jersey

Read our Best Places to Live in the Northeast list to learn which city is No. 1.

The best places to live in the South

10. Bentonville, Arkansas

9. Marietta, Georgia

8. Alexandria, Virginia

7. Franklin, Tennessee

6. Rockville, Maryland

5. Arlington, Virginia

4. Chapel Hill, North Carolina

3. Tampa, Florida

2. Columbia, Maryland

Read our Best Places to Live in the South list to learn which city is No. 1.

The best places to live in the West

10. Orem, Utah

9. Westminster, Colorado

8. Salt Lake City, Utah

7. Denver, Colorado

6. Hillsboro, Oregon

5. Fremont, California

4. Irvine, California

3. Boise City, Idaho

2. Kirkland, Washington

Read our Best Places to Live in the West list to learn which city is No. 1.

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.