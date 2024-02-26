News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

February 26, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by Jami Farkas for GOBankingRates ->

America is nothing if not diverse. There are plenty of cities where you can afford to live comfortably, or even be “rich,” for less than $100,000. Which location draws your interest could depend on a number of factors, ranging from those that are up-and-coming cities to those that are the best cities to raise a family. Overall, the best cities to live in generally have high livability scores and affordable costs so that you can take home more of your salary.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from a number of sources, ranging from AreaVibes to Sperling’s Best Places and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to compile this list of the best places to live on a $100,000 salary in each state.

Factors assessed included median incomes, affordability, amenities, and quality of life. This list may draw attention to locations that don’t appear on all of the typical “best places” lists but just might be some of the best cities in America.

Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area

Alabama: Madison

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median income: $94,214
  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,946

Juneau Alaska aerial view

Alaska: College

  • Livability score: 68
  • Median income: $69,724
  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,189
Gilbert Arizona

Arizona: Gilbert

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median income: $99,154
  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,065
neighborhood in Bentonville Arkansas at sunset

Arkansas: Centerton

  • Livability score: 81
  • Median income: $85,531
  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,621
Laguna Woods Village Golf Course

California: Laguna Woods

  • Livability score: 82
  • Median income: $46,449
  • Total annual necessities cost: $52,539
Parker Colorado

Colorado: Loveland

  • Livability score: 83
  • Median income: $72,515
  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,530
Blue Black Square in West Hartford Connecticut

Connecticut: Simsbury Center

  • Livability score: 85
  • Median income: $109,245
  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,644
Wilmington Delaware skyline

Delaware: Pike Creek

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median income: $121,750
  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,918
aerial sunset overlooking Orland Florida metropolitan area

Florida: Fleming Island

  • Livability score: 91
  • Median income: $101,685
  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,199
John Creek in Georgia

Georgia: Peachtree City

  • Livability score: 90
  • Median income: $100,768
  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,673
Spectacular view of Honolulu city, Oahu, Hawaii.

Hawaii: Waikele

  • Livability score: 73
  • Median income: $103,389
  • Total annual necessities cost: $71,602
Pocatello, Idaho, USA Aug.

Idaho: Chubbuck

  • Livability score: 85
  • Median income: $61,442
  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,808
Belleville Illinois downtown

Illinois: Columbia

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median income: $107,500
  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,515
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana: Brownsburg

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median income: $89,089
  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,067
aerial view overlooking Clive and Waukee Iowa

Iowa: Ankeny

  • Livability score: 97
  • Median income: $89,484
  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,968
Franklin Park Pavillion in Prairie Village Kansas

Kansas: Prairie Village

  • Livability score: 94
  • Median income: $88,196
  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,690
Lewis and Clark bridge in Prospect Kentucky

Kentucky: Fort Thomas

  • Livability score: 95
  • Median income: $80,549
  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,364
Aerial photo Downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana USA.

Louisiana: Fort Polk South

  • Livability score: 90
  • Median income: $50,878
  • Total annual necessities cost: $29,438
Kennebunkport-Maine

Maine: Kennebunk

  • Livability score: 83
  • Median income: $81,354
  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,177
Aerial of Pretty Boy Reservoir Dam in Hampstead, Maryland during Fall.

Maryland: Hampstead

  • Livability score: 81
  • Median income: $75,392
  • Total annual necessities cost: $45,195
Worcester Massachusetts

Massachusetts: Hudson

  • Livability score: 80
  • Median income: $87,959
  • Total annual necessities cost: $51,723
BERKLEY, MI/USA - AUGUST 16, 2018: Three classic cars in front of historic Vinsetta Garage, at Woodward Dream Cruise: 1953 Studebaker Commander Chevrolet C4 Corvette Dodge (SRT) Challenger Hellcat - Image.

Michigan: Berkley

  • Livability score: 95
  • Median income: $93,038
  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,623
Eden Prairie Minnesota neighborhood

Minnesota: Champlin

  • Livability score: 92
  • Median income: $96,469
  • Total annual necessities cost: $42,692
Madison Mississippi

Mississippi: Petal

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median income: $57,565
  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,969
Vlasis Park - Ballwin, Missouri

Missouri: Ballwin

  • Livability score: 93
  • Median income: $97,174
  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,364
Zimmerman trail as it winds up the rim rocks on the West end of Billings, Montana.

Montana: Glendive

  • Livability score: 83
  • Median income: $47,541
  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,234
Downtown Papillion Nebraska

Nebraska: Papillion

  • Livability score: 93
  • Median income: $90,000
  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,538
Henderson Nevada

Nevada: Henderson

  • Livability score: 84
  • Median income: $75,430
  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,347
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

New Hampshire: South Hooksett

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median income: $78,733
  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,931
Moorsetown Historic District in New Jersey

New Jersey: Greentree

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median income: $130,063
  • Total annual necessities cost: $45,849
Photo of a residential neighborhood with large houses in Los Alamos, New Mexico, USA, on a clear blue sky day.

New Mexico: White Rock

  • Livability score: 84
  • Median income: $128,723
  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,342
Elmira is a city in Chemung County, New York, United States.

New York: West Elmira

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median income: $76,784
  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,491
Sunrise at Lake Crabtree County Park, Morrisville, NC.

North Carolina: Holly Springs

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median income: $110,758
  • Total annual necessities cost: $45,677
Fargo is a the largest City in North Dakota on the Red River.

North Dakota: West Fargo

  • Livability score: 91
  • Median income: $87,674
  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,098
Powell, Ohio.

Ohio: Worthington

  • Livability score: 97
  • Median income: $105,373
  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,301
main street in Edmond Oklahoma

Oklahoma: Edmond

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median income: $84,223
  • Total annual necessities cost: $42,024
La-Grande-Oregon

Oregon: La Grande

  • Livability score: 79
  • Median income: $45,573
  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,313
Upper St. Clair Pennsylvania farm

Pennsylvania: Dormont

  • Livability score: 92
  • Median income: $57,279
  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,812
March ‎27, ‎2019 Cumberland, Rhode Island, USA.

Rhode Island: Cumberland Hill

  • Livability score: 81
  • Median income: $94,773
  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,211

South Carolina: Mauldin

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median income: $67,902
  • Total annual necessities cost: $36,085
Brandon, South Dakota in Spring seen from Above by Drone.

South Dakota: Brandon

  • Livability score: 92
  • Median income: $93,536
  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,976
Collierville Tennessee town square

Tennessee: Collierville

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median income: $117,327
  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,045
Pasadena-Houston-Texas

Texas: Taylor Lake Village

  • Livability score: 96
  • Median income: $130,735
  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,591
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

Utah: South Ogden

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median income: $70,552
  • Total annual necessities cost: $42,297
BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.

Vermont: Essex Junction

  • Livability score: 79
  • Median income: $76,845
  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,977
Downtown Richmond, Virginia skyline and the James River at twilight.

Virginia: Manchester

  • Livability score: 90
  • Median income: $63,947
  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,352
aerial Maple Valley Washington

Washington: Liberty Lake

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median income: $96,051
  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,167
Charleston West Virginia skylie

West Virginia: Teays Valley

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median income: $88,865
  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,043
Pewaukee Lake sunset in Wisconsin

Wisconsin: De Pere

  • Livability score: 91
  • Median income: $73,972
  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,179
Sheridan, WY / USA - 09-01-2014: Western heritage on display at shop and museum showcasing saddles and other leather goods illustrating horse and cowboy culture.

Wyoming: Worland

  • Livability score: 85
  • Median income: $54,928
  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,262

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: To find the best place to live on a $100,000 salary in every state, GOBankingRates looked at the five cities in every state with the highest livability score from AreaVibes. In addition to each city’s (1) livability score, GOBankingRates also found (2) the median household income in every city according to the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and (3) the total annual cost of necessities for households with an annual income of $100,000 in each city, calculated by referencing the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on spending habits for consumers in the $100,000 to $149,999 income bracket and projecting annual spending in six necessity categories in every city using Sperling’s Best Places’ city-level cost of living index data. The six neccesity categories considered include housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and miscellaneous spending. Cities where annual necessity spending exceeded $50,000 were then removed from consideration, in order to ensure all cities in the final ranking would be affordable for those with a $100,000 salary following the 50/30/20 rule, which dictates that no more than 50% of income should be allocated to necessities. All remaining cities were then ranked against the others in their state on factors 1-3, with high livability scores, high median household income, and low cost of necessities being scored more favorably, and the highest-scoring city in each state was identified as the best place to live on a $100,000 salary. AreaVibes’ livability scores take into consideration a variety of quality of life indicators, such as crime rates, school qulaity, employment, amenities, and more. Due to the high cost of living in the following states, consideration was expanded beyond the top five most livable cities: California, Colorado, Hawii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Oregon. For California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, since cost of living is so high the 50/30/20 rule was lightened. All data was collected on and up to date as of August 16, 2022.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.

