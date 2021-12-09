The Best Performing Mutual Funds and How to Find Them

When putting together an investment portfolio, whether for yourself or on behalf of a client, finding “best of breed” mutual funds is a worthwhile and pivotal exercise. As the universe of mutual funds continues to expand, better performing funds with optimized strategies and lower fees are always emerging.

So how can advisors and investors find the best funds and managers to fit their needs? And how does one stay abreast of their ever-changing options?

(Disclaimer: This blog is meant for educational purposes only and is not intended to be used as investment advice.)

Best Performing Mutual Funds

The below lists of best-performing mutual funds by category were identified using the YCharts Fund Screener.

Equity Style Funds

The Screener identified US-based equity style mutual funds that rank in the top 50% of all funds for 1-year, 5-year, & 10-year total NAV returns, Sharpe ratio, and a low expense ratio, turnover ratio, and max drawdown. Then, an objective Scoring Model was added to rank the screen results using an equal-weighted score that considers the above metrics. Only the top ten ranked securities were extracted.

These are the best performing equity style mutual funds as of 10/31/2021:

• BlackRock Technology Opportunities Instl (BGSIX)

• Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt D (JNGTX)

• Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Y (CFSIX)

• Janus Henderson VIT Forty Instl (JACAX)

• Columbia Global Technology Growth Inst (CMTFX)

• Fidelity® OTC (FOCPX)

• Nationwide Bailard Tech & Sci M (NWHQX)

• MFS Technology I (MTCIX)

• Fidelity® Select Software & IT Svcs Port (FSCSX)

• JNL/American Funds® Growth A (F00000NBBN)

Sector Equity Funds

The Screener identified US-based sector equity mutual funds that rank in the top 50% of all funds for 1-year, 5-year, & 10-year total NAV returns, Sharpe ratio, and a low expense ratio, turnover ratio, and max drawdown. Results are sorted using an equal-weighted Scoring Model that includes all metrics mentioned above.

These are the best performing sector equity mutual funds as of 10/31/2021:

• Janus Henderson VIT Glb Tech&Innvt Instl (JGLTX)

• BlackRock Technology Opportunities Instl (BGSIX)

• Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt I (JATIX)

• Columbia Global Technology Growth Inst (CMTFX)

• Fidelity® Select Software & IT Svcs Port (FSCSX)

Inflation-Protected Bond Funds

The Screener identified US-based inflation-protected bond mutual funds that rank in the top 75% of all funds for 1-year & 10-year total NAV returns, Sharpe ratio, and a low expense ratio, turnover ratio, and max drawdown. Then, an objective Scoring Model was added to rank the screen results using an equal-weighted score that considers the above metrics. Only the top ten ranked securities were extracted.

These are the best performing inflation-protected bond mutual funds as of 10/31/2021:

• Eaton Vance Short Dur Infl-Prot Inc I (EIRRX)

• Federated Hermes Real Return Bond IS (RRFIX)

• Loomis Sayles Inflation Protected Secs I (LSGSX)

• VY® BlackRock Inflation Protected Bd I (IBRIX)

• Principal Inflation Protection Inst (PIPIX)

• JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond R6 (JIMMX)

• Goldman Sachs Infl Protected Secs Instl (GSIPX)

• American Century Inflation Adjs Bond Inv (ACITX)

• Vanguard Inflation-Protected Secs Adm (VAIPX)

• Schwab Treasury Infl Protected Secs Idx (SWRSX)

Long-Term Bond Funds

The Screener identified US-based long-term bond mutual funds that rank in the top 80% of all funds for 10-year total NAV returns, Sharpe ratio, and a low expense ratio, turnover ratio, and max drawdown. Results are sorted using an equal-weighted Scoring Model that includes all metrics mentioned above.

These are the best performing long-term bond mutual funds as of 10/31/2021:

• Delaware Extended Duration Bond Inst (DEEIX)

• Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd Idx Ins (VLCIX)

• Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Adm (VWETX)

Short-Term Bond Funds

The Screener identified US-based short-term bond mutual funds that rank in the top 75% of all funds for 1-year, 5-year, & 10-year total NAV returns, and the top 50% for a high Sharpe ratio, low expense ratio, low turnover ratio, and low max drawdown. Results are sorted using an equal-weighted Scoring Model that includes all metrics mentioned above.

These are the best performing short-term bond mutual funds as of 10/31/2021:

• Thornburg Limited Term Income Instl (THIIX)

• FPA New Income (FPNIX)

• Cavanal Hill Limited Duration Instl (AISTX)

• Federated Hermes Short-Term Income IS (FSTYX)

• Federated Hermes Shrt-Interm TR Bd IS (FGCIX)

Alternative Funds

The Screener identified US-based alternative mutual funds that rank in the top 75% of all funds for 1-year, 5-year, & 10-year total NAV returns, Sharpe ratio, and a low expense ratio, turnover ratio, and max drawdown. Results are sorted using an equal-weighted Scoring Model that includes all metrics mentioned above.

These are the best performing alternative mutual funds as of 10/31/2021:

• AlphaCentric Premium Opportunity I (HMXIX)

• BNY Mellon Dynamic Total Return Fund I (AVGRX)

• PartnerSelect Alt Strats Instl (MASFX)

• Gateway Y (GTEYX)

• Goldman Sachs Absolute Ret Trckr Instl (GJRTX)

• Bridgeway Managed Volatility (BRBPX)

• MFS Global Alternative Strategy I (DVRIX)

• JHancock Alternative Asset Allc I (JAAIX)

Allocation Funds

The Screener identified US-based allocation mutual funds that rank in the top 50% of all funds for 1-year, 5-year, & 10-year total NAV returns, Sharpe ratio, and a low expense ratio, turnover ratio, and max drawdown. Results are sorted using an equal-weighted Scoring Model that includes all metrics mentioned above.

These are the best performing allocation mutual funds as of 10/31/2021:

• Fidelity Managed Retirement 2025 (FIXRX)

• Principal LifeTime 2020 Institutional (PLWIX)

• American Funds 2025 Trgt Date Retire R6 (RFDTX)

• JHancock Multi-Index 2030 Presv R6 (JRHSX)

• American Funds 2020 Trgt Date Retire R6 (RRCTX)

• TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Index 2020 Instl (TLWIX)

• Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund (VTWNX)

Factors to Consider When Picking Mutual Funds

With so many mutual funds on the market (there are more than 40,000+ on YCharts alone), how can anyone answer the question, “What are the best mutual funds?”

When selecting a mutual fund, or any security, the biggest trap to avoid is chasing returns.

Investors typically chase returns when they invest in a mutual fund (or stock, ETF, etc.) because it has large historical returns. However, smart, data-driven investors know that past performance is no indication of future results.

Past performance can certainly be one factor that you evaluate when choosing a mutual fund, but there are other factors to consider as well.

Before diving into the quantitative aspects, you should consider which mutual fund is best for you by considering your own strategy, investing goals, and risk tolerance.

Additionally, while some mutual funds invest only in technology companies, others focus on emerging economies. Mutual funds differ not only in their strategies, but also with regard to sectors, geographies, and company sizes. You should first decide what category of fund is right for you, then compare funds within that category.

Key Metrics to Evaluate Mutual Funds

Let’s break down the metrics and details used that every fund investor should pay attention to.

• Expense Ratio — how much of a fund’s assets are used for administrative and operating expenses such as fund manager compensation and auditing fees; expense ratio represents these costs as a percentage of the fund’s total assets; lower is better

• Turnover Ratio — the percentage of a fund’s holdings that have been replaced in a given year (or another period); because fund managers pay to execute trades, funds with higher turnover ratios incur greater costs, which are passed on to investors; lower is better

• Total Return — the actual rate of return of an investment over a given period; total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions over that time; higher is better

• Alpha — a performance measure that indicates the excess return of an investment against a chosen market index or benchmark; higher is better

• Sharpe Ratio — a measure of the risk-adjusted return for a given investment; Sharpe ratio isolates an investment’s profits associated with risk-taking activities; higher is better

• Max Drawdown — an indicator of downside risk over a specified period; max drawdown is the maximum observed loss from a fund’s peak to its trough before a new peak is reached; lower is better

By identifying and understanding the best metrics for evaluating funds, we are one step closer to finding the best funds to invest in.

