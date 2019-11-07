The Best NDX Option Selling Strategies and Option Price Erosion

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index uses options on the Nasdaq-100 index, ticker symbol NDX, to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. The Nasdaq-100 index includes the 100 largest non-financial stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange so it includes the most exciting technology companies in the American economy.

Put options, like those used in the Nations NDX PutWrite, give the owner of the option the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying asset at the predetermined strike price. The other type of option, a call option, gives the owner of the option the right to buy the underlying asset at the predetermined strike price.

The seller of an option, often called the “writer” of an option, receives the buyer’s premium and that premium is the sellers to keep. It is the compensation the option seller receives for taking the risk inherent in writing an option. While it’s easy to think the seller of an option is taking undue risk, there are several appropriate reasons for an investor to sell an option and collect that premium paid by the option buyer.

For example, if an investor is long the Nasdaq-100 index but believes that the stocks in the index are temporarily unlikely to rally much, meaning the index is unlikely to appreciate, she might choose to sell an NDX call option in order to collect that premium. The risk of being short the NDX call option is “covered” by ownership of the portfolio comprising the Nasdaq-100 index, thus this is often referred to as a “covered call.” The option premium which the option seller gets to keep will make up for some potential appreciation of the Nasdaq-100 index above the strike price. It also provides some buffer against a drop in the value of the Nasdaq-100 index.

Another example of a reasonable strategy for selling an option would be to segregate all of the capital necessary to buy the stocks in the index and then write, or sell, a put option. The effect is to buy the Nasdaq-100 index at a discount to the current level if the index is below the strike price when the option expires. This is called a PutWrite strategy.

While the option seller gets to collect and keep the option premium, that money is earned as the option erodes in value over time until it expires on the expiration date. An important consideration for any option seller is selecting the right expiration date for the option sold. Examining some actual NDX option prices can help demonstrate which put option might be a good candidate for a PutWrite.

The Nasdaq-100 index was at 8196.03 at the close of trading on November 6, 2019. Since the NDX put seller wants to collect as much premium as possible it might seem logical to sell a long-dated option like the 8175 strike put option expiring in December 2020. That expiration is 407 days away and that option closed at 651.50 on November 6. That seems like a lot of premium, and it is, but can a put seller do better? In comparison, the NDX put option expiring in December 2019, which is just 43 days away, closed at 153.00. The NDX put option expiring in December 2020 would pay 1.60 per day. The NDX option expiring in December 2019 would pay 3.56 per day. The result is that the NDX put seller would be better off selling the shorter-dated option and once it has expired selling another shorter-dated option and to keep doing so until we get to that December 2020 date.

Where does this difference in daily erosion come from? Options don’t erode in a straight line. In reality, options erode more quickly as expiration nears. What does this mean for the new option trader? Because of this difference in option erosion most option selling strategies, including the BuyWrite and PutWrite strategies described above, work best with options which have fewer than 45 days to expiration.

The Nations NDX PutWrite is constructed to take advantage of this accelerated erosion by selling options with 30 days to expiration, allowing them to expire, and then writing new options which have 30-days to expiration. The optimal option strategy, regardless of the investor’s thesis, will take this differential erosion into account.

