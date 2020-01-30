The Best Mutual Funds to Buy for 2020

Did you know that only 50% of Americans have money in the stock market?

Even worse, that number has held even for the past two decades... meanwhile, many investors have seen their money more than triple and their net worth swell!

The good news is that if you aren't invested, you can easily start and put your money to work with a few simple moves. In this video from our YouTube channel, our team breaks down the easiest way to get started: mutual funds. Tune in to find out what a mutual fund is, how to invest in mutual funds, and the best mutual funds to buy.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Sean Gates owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sean Gates, a Financial Planner from The Motley Fool's separate sister company, Motley Fool Wealth Management, is joining us today. Please note that Motley Fool Wealth Management's advisory services are only provided to their clients.

The views expressed today are Sean's and do not necessarily reflect those of Motley Fool Wealth Management or its affiliates. These comments, including comments on securities, may not be relied upon as recommendations or investment advice.

Please note-This is not the offer for sale of any security or funds. Motley Fool Asset Management is a separate, sister company of The Motley Fool, LLC, that manages The Motley Fool 100 ETF based on conviction ratings from The Moltey Fool's analysts.

All investing, including ETF investing, involves risk and possible loss of principal.

For viewers who are not shareholders of the funds, you should consider the funds' investment objectives, risks and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus with this and other information-and a listing of the ETF's complete holdings- are available on the MFAMFunds.com website. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.