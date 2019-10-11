The Best Muni Bond Buy

(New York)

If you are looking for some good muni bonds to add to your portfolio, take a look at an interesting new offering from a group of US universities. Georgetown, University of Pennsylvania, and Rutgers have all issued “century” muni bonds, and they may prove a good investment. Rutgers’, as an example, yields 3.9% and has an A+ rating, a significant spread to the typical 3.2% yield on other long-term muni bonds. Even BBB bonds, which are in a tenuous position, are only yielding 3.2%.

FINSUM: The yield is great, but your great grandchildren will be getting the principal back!

munis

bonds

century bond

rates

yields

