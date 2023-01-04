The Best Move to Make Now With MMAT Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

To put it bluntly, Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) investors got the ground-and-pound treatment last year. It certainly didn’t help to lift anyone’s spirits when a notable stakeholder divested tens of thousands of shares of MMAT stock. On the other hand, it’s still a good idea to start a small position in Meta Materials. If all goes according to plan, the company will kick off the new year by showcasing its innovative technology.

There aren’t many ways to get pure-play exposure to the functional-materials market. By investing in Meta Materials while the shares are still cheap, you can participate in the potential multi-year upside of a high-conviction niche industry.

There will be bumps along the path to success, though. Will you allow occasional pieces of discouraging news to scare you out of a high-probability investment? At the end of the day, a patiently held stake in Meta Materials should withstand the test of time.

What’s Happening With MMAT Stock?

Again, patience is the key, as MMAT stock was a poor performer in 2022. Despite the upside possibilities of the functional-materials market, shares of Meta Materials lost more than half of their value last year.

This doesn’t mean the stock can’t climb back to $2 eventually, however. If you have a firm belief in the future of Meta Materials, you’ll need to stay the course and ignore temporary distractions. One example would be the hubbub over Meta Materials’ spinoff of oil and gas subsidiary Next Bridge Hydrocarbons and the controversy surrounding former Meta Materials preferred shares (MMLTP, currently unlisted).

Also, there’s no need to worry about 10% owner Thomas Welch selling 75,000 shares of MMAT stock. As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Eddie Pan pointed out, Welch still owned over 23 million Meta Materials shares after the sale. Hence, he was really just trimming his position, not bailing on the company.

CES 2023 Has Game-Changer Potential for Meta Materials

Remember to keep your eyes on the prize (and the $2 price level) if you’re planning to hold shares of Meta Materials. Stay focused on what makes the company great: its broad range of functional-materials technology.

The good news is that Meta Materials has a terrific opportunity to showcase this technology during the CES 2023 event this month. This will take place from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, 2023, so keep an eye out for updates.

Maybe you’re not intimately familiar with Meta Materials’ proprietary NANOWEB transparent conductive film, or the company’s NPORE nanocomposite ceramic separators. Or, perhaps you didn’t get the memo that Meta Materials is collaborating with Sekisui Chemical. Together, the two companies will “improve the performance and coverage of 5G and future 6G networks.”

Now you know, and so will the world when Meta Materials showcases its innovative technology and notable team-ups during CES 2023. It will hopefully provide the company’s stakeholders with a much-needed positive catalyst for the new year.

What You Can Do Now

I know, it’s asking a lot for Meta Materials shareholders to shake off a terrible year. 2023 could be much better than 2022, though. All you can do now is look to the future and stay on top of current events.

Plus, you can hold on to your MMAT stock shares, which is the best move now despite Welch’s divestment. Bear in mind, Welch is still in the trade. You can choose to stay invested, too, if you expect Meta Materials to continue innovating in the functional-materials space.

