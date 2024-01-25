The Best Minivans of 2024

The minivan is a curious creature. Even if some drivers eschew their style, no one can deny their utility, especially parents hauling children and their accouterments.

There are not many minivan models on the market, but we tested the ones still sold for attributes such as safety, residual value and warranty coverage. One has a hybrid engine as standard, and another is available as a plug-in hybrid for buyers who want to go electric and lower their fuel bill without losing the ability to fill up at the pump when necessary.

We compared these minivans using a step-by-step methodology. Below are our top picks by category, along with their pros, cons, and key specs.

Best Minivans of 2024

Best Overall: Chrysler Pacifica

Best for Safety: Toyota Sienna

Best for Retained Value: Toyota Sienna

Best Warranty: Kia Carnival

Best CPO: Honda Odyssey

Reviews of Best Minivans

Best Overall: Chrysler Pacifica

Price: $39,090

$39,090 Mileage: 17/25 mpg

Pros

Smooth handling

Available as a plug-in hybrid

Cons

High starting price

Starting at $39,090, the Chrysler Pacifica costs more than other minivans on this list but provides plenty of value. It’s sleek, smooth, and powerful, delivering 287 horsepower via a V6 engine, (second on this list only to the Kia Carnival’s 290-horsepower V6).

Chrysler’s seven-person minivan comes with the automaker’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system and a 10.1-inch touchscreen, the largest standard screen of any other model on this list. The 32.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row is less than what you’ll find in rivals, but the Pacifica can provide extra storage beneath its second- and third-row seats. A plug-in hybrid version of the Pacifica starts at $52,495 and can travel 32 miles on an electric charge before it draws power from its gasoline engine.

Best for Safety: Toyota Sienna

Price: $37,685

$37,685 Mileage: 35/36 mpg

Pros

Excellent fuel economy for the category

Lots of safety equipment and features

Cons

Low horsepower

The Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica all received the Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) — an important distinction, especially in a minivan likely to be hauling small children.

But the Sienna is our top choice in this category because it is also the only minivan to be awarded high marks for headlight safety on every trim level, making nighttime driving safer. Toyota’s minivan, which is the only vehicle in the category that has a hybrid engine as standard and gets much better gas mileage than rivals, comes with blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control.

Best for Retained Value: Toyota Sienna

Price: $37,685

$37,685 Mileage: 35/36 mpg

Pros

Excellent fuel economy for the category

Lots of safety equipment and features

Cons

Low horsepower

Understanding your minivan’s residual value helps ensure you are making the best financial decision. The residual value, which is non-negotiable because it accounts for depreciation and industry data, determines your monthly lease payments as well as the price you’d pay if you want to buy your minivan at the end of your lease period.

The Toyota Sienna received a nod from JD Power for holding the most value after a three-year ownership period than any other minivan. Toyota is known for its reliability, and the Sienna was named a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Best Warranty: Kia Carnival

Price: $33,600

$33,600 Mileage: 19/26 mpg

Pros

Low starting price

High horsepower

Cons

Slow acceleration

Drivers tend to choose minivans when they need to transport people or cargo for many miles. That means reliability is key when picking a model.

The Kia Carnival stands out for its five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty — whichever comes first — and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Chrysler Pacifica, Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey are each covered by a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, which means you may end up paying more out of pocket during the length of your ownership.

As the only hybrid minivan on this list, the Sienna is also covered by a 10-year/150,000-mile hybrid battery warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid system warranty. The Pacifica’s hybrid version comes with a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty for hybrid electrical components.

Best CPO: Honda Odyssey

Price: $38,240

$38,240 Mileage: 19/28 mpg

Pros

Smooth ride

Lots of cargo space when second-row seats are removed

Cons

Seats only seven people

Honda offers three levels of CPO eligibility, and each requires the vehicle to pass a 182-point inspection. The blue chip HondaTrue Certified+ program is for vehicles under a year old with fewer than 12,000 miles traveled. That’s practically a new car.

HondaTrue Certified vehicles must be six years old or less and under 80,000 miles. HondaTrue Used vehicles are 10 years old or less. However, the Kia Carnival is worth your consideration, too. Its 165-point inspection program provides the lengthiest CPO warranty available. Like Honda, eligible Kia vehicles must be less than six years old with fewer than 80,000 miles.

