The Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy for 2020

For a while there, it seemed like the market had reefer madness.

But after the buildup of the past few years, some marijuana stocks have struggled to live up to the expectations that come with analyst projections that the cannabis market could be worth over $60 billion by 2025.

If you follow mega-trends, you know this is all part of the hype cycle -- big numbers lead to huge expectations, and huge expectations lead to impatient investors. But billion-dollar businesses aren't built overnight.

Thankfully, some of the best marijuana stocks are currently available at a steep discount, and there are some backdoor marijuana plays that have quietly been putting up great returns even as others have fallen.

That's all to say we're still watching pot, and we're still high on the sector over the long term. In this video from our YouTube channel, our team breaks down how to invest in marijuana stocks, why marijuana penny stocks aren't worth your money, and the best marijuana stocks for 2020.

10 stocks we like better than GrowGeneration Corp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GrowGeneration Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Live disclosure: People on the program may own companies discussed on the show, and The Motley Fool may have interests in the stocks mentioned, so don't buy or sell anything based solely on what you hear.

The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chart Industries and Home Depot and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $120 calls on Home Depot and short February 2020 $205 calls on Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.