The Best Large Cars of 2024

Sometimes it can feel as though the humble sedan is going out of style, ceding space to SUVs and pickup trucks. Many automakers have discontinued their larger sedans to focus on more popular crowd-pleasers.

But large cars are still practical and provide good value for the money, playing an important role on the road. They can easily fit five people for a cushioned ride with lots of trunk space, and they often get better mileage than comparably sized SUVs.

Though there are fewer large sedan models on the market than in years past, we tested the ones available, including some stalwarts and some newer entrants. Below are our five top choices for large cars, with explanations on how each stands out from the pack, as well as their pros, cons and key specs.

Best Large Cars of 2024

Best Overall: Honda Accord

Best for Safety: Toyota Crown

Best for Retained Value: Honda Accord

Best Warranty: Kia K5

Best CPO: Volvo S60

Reviews of Best Large Cars

Best Overall: Honda Accord

Courtesy of Honda

Price: $27,895

$27,895 Mileage: 29/37 mpg

Pros

Great fuel economy

Excellent safety ratings and retained value

Large trunk

Cons

Engine can feel underpowered

Starting at $27,895, the Honda Accord is an all-around versatile and affordable pick for commuters and families alike. (The Kia K5 is the only model on our list that costs less.) Buyers interested in better mileage may want to check out the Accord’s hybrid version. Its sticker price adds about $5,000, but the hybrid delivers 46/41 mpg city/highway.

Though Honda’s five-seat sedan delivers less power than the other models listed here, its 192 horsepower turbo-four engine is sufficient for highway merging and other tricky maneuvers. The Accord was also recognized as a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and received 5-star ratings for crash tests performed by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). The Accord also bests class rivals in cargo capacity, with 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

Best for Safety: Toyota Crown

Courtesy of Toyota

Price: $40,350

$40,350 Mileage: 29/32 mpg

Pros

Hybrid powertrain

Standard all-wheel drive

Cons

High starting price

The Toyota Crown was designated a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for its crashworthiness and array of standard safety equipment. However, it received the agency’s second-best designation for its nighttime headlight illumination, which is crucial to nighttime driving.

The five-seater Crown’s $40,350 starting price puts it squarely in the middle of this list and gets you a standard rearview camera, automatic high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control. Safe-exit assist alerts passengers of vehicles approaching from the rear.

Best for Retained Value: Honda Accord

Price: $27,895

$27,895 Mileage: 29/37 mpg

Pros

Great fuel economy

Excellent safety ratings and retained value

Large trunk

Cons

Engine can feel underpowered

A vehicle’s residual value is crucial when deciding which model to buy, and it’s hard to go wrong with a Honda.

Honda has received the award for best mass market brand for the third year in a row, according to JD Power. Honda tied with Toyota and Toyota’s higher-end Lexus sister brand for receiving the most residual value awards from JD Power. Each brand earned awards for four of its models, including the Honda Accord. The Accord holds its value because it’s in consistent demand due to its combination of price, performance, reliability and versatility, evidenced by its roomy trunk.

Best Warranty: Kia K5

Courtesy of Kia

Price: $25,590

$25,590 Mileage: 27/37 mpg

Pros

Low starting price

Roomy cabin

Cons

Underpowered engine

The Kia K5 is covered by a five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. That’s significantly more protection than provided by the other models on this list, which should give K5 drivers confidence that their car will both last longer and cost less to repair and maintain over its lifespan. The K5 also simply costs less than many of its competitors, starting at around $25,000.

For the sake of comparison, the Lexus LS has a four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Volvo S60 provides a four-year/50,000-mile warranty for both routine repair work and its powertrain. Meanwhile, the Honda Accord and Toyota Crown each come with a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Best CPO: Volvo S60

Courtesy of Volvo

Price: $42,450

$42,450 Mileage: 26/35 mpg

Pros

Comfortable ride

Plenty of safety features

Cons

Small trunk

Volvo’s certified pre-owned program lets you enjoy the benefits of a new car for the price of a used car.

To be eligible, vehicles must undergo a comprehensive 170-point certification that covers all systems and components, from the engine and brakes to the headlights and infotainment interface. The program applies to vehicles five years or less with fewer than 80,000 miles on the odometer.

The true value of Volvo’s program lies in its optional upgrades. The S60 comes with a five-year unlimited mile warranty (upgradable to 10 years with no mileage limits), complimentary roadside assistance and no-deductible repairs and maintenance.

