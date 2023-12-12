The Best Japanese Cars To Consider Buying Now

Drivers in the United States have loved Japanese-made vehicles for more than 50 years. With time comes new automobile innovations that have kept Americans’ hold on Japanese vehicles strong.

Flip Side: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Also: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

“In nearly 20 years in business, we have found that the Japanese makes have earned their spot as our go-to recommended vehicles,” said Mark Beneke, the owner of Westland Auto Inc.

If you’re looking to buy a new car, these are the Japanese cars Beneke recommends buying right now.

Mazda3 and Mazda6

“These are not sleeping beauties but the beauties we are sleeping on,” Beneke said. “They are vehicles that our data shows require fewer emergency repairs, less problems for our members, fewer returns and have performed best out of our accounts. Since they are a less-familiar Japanese brand in the U.S. market, they are also much more affordable than other Japanese options.”

The 2024 Mazda3 sedan starts at $24,170. The 2024 Mazda6 hasn’t officially been released yet, but it is estimated to start at $36,000.

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are 8 Cars I Would Buy and Why They Are Worth It

The Mazda3 has a Bose 12-speaker audio system for exquisite sound. There’s also a 2.5-liter turbo engine available that offers up to 250-hp. The Mazda3 is also all-wheel drive. It gets a combined 29 mpg.

Though there is no new version of the Mazda6 yet, a 2021 model features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that gets up to 250-hp. You also would have full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. The 2021 Mazda6 has a combined 29 mpg.

Toyota Camry and Corolla

“The Camry and Corolla are both dependable vehicles that are well-known for being reliable — so much so that it has allowed them to retain their value even after many years of use,” Beneke said.

A 2024 Camry starts at $26,420 and a 2024 Corolla starts at $21,900. The Corolla is the cheapest car you’ll find on this list if you’re looking to buy new.

The Camry gets 32 mpg, is available in all-wheel drive and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen with six speakers that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Corolla is estimated to get 35 mpg. It also features automatic climate control, remoteless key entry and an 8-inch touchscreen.

Honda Civic and Accord

“Civics and Accords carry both reliability and style,” Beneke said. “They have adopted a sporty edge that appeals to both the young and more experienced, without sacrificing quality, and the price tag reflects that.

That price tag for a 2024 Honda Civic sedan starts at $23,950; the Accord opens at $27,895.

The Honda Civic gets 35 mpg. It has a 158-hp, 2-liter engine with a continuously variable transmission. It also has a 7-inch touchscreen and a push-button start. Car and Driver ranked it No. 1 among compact cars.

The Honda Accord features a 192-hp turbocharged engine. It has a multi-angle rearview camera, automatic climate control, remote engine start and an automated safety system to mitigate collisions. The Accord gets 33 mpg.

Subaru

“All of their models are known to be sturdy and high quality,” Beneke said. “If you want a Japanese make and need all-wheel-drive, Subaru is it.”

The 2024 Impreza would be your most affordable model, starting at $22,995. It has Subaru’s standard symmetrical all-wheel drive, driver-assist technology, dual-zone automatic climate control and gets a combined 29 mpg. It’s also said to have a quieter cabin than previous models.

The next affordable model would be the 2024 Subaru Legacy, starting at $24,895. It features driver assist technology, a rearview camera and active torque vectoring. The Legacy has all-wheel drive and gets 26 mpg.

The most popular Subaru model, according to 2022 sales, was the Crosstrek. A 2024 model would start at $24,995. The standard engine is a 152-hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It gets 29 mpg. For an SUV, this is definitely one of the more affordable on the market.

The most expensive Subaru model is the 2023 Solterra, the first all-electric SUV. It starts at $44,995. It gets a combined 104 MPGe, with 228 miles to a charge. It has symmetrical all-wheel drive, all-terrain capability, 8.3 inches of ground clearance and dual-function X-MODE® with settings for snow/dirt and deep snow/mud to help navigate tricky terrain.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Japanese Cars To Consider Buying Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.