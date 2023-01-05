The Best Investing Advice for 2023

(1:00) - Will The Market Continue To Go Down In The Beginning of 2023?

(5:40) - Finding Strong Dividend Stocks: Stock Screen Criteria

(10:10) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: Creating A Watchlist

(24:50) - Episode Roundup: META, APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP

This week, Tracey is going solo for the first podcast of 2023 to share what she is doing in her own portfolio as the calendar turns.

No doubt, 2022 was a difficult one for stock, and bond, investors. There were few places to hide. But the new year is a chance to start anew. But that means investors need to have a plan.

What is your investing plan?

Screening for Top Dividend Stocks

In 2023, Tracey is looking to add more dividend stocks to her portfolio. She likes getting checks from companies even as the overall market remains volatile.

For the podcast, she ran a Zacks screen called “Growth, Dividends & the Zacks Rank” to find stocks. It looks for companies with a high Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold), dividends over 5% and growth.

This screen returned 49 stocks. That sounds great but the vast majority were #3 (Hold) stocks. Only 4 were #1 (Strong Buys) and #2 (Buys).

5 Top Dividend Stocks in 2023

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE

Apple Hospitality owns 220 upscale hotels in the United States. 96 are Marriotts, 119 are Hiltons, 4 are Hyatts and one is independent.

Apple Hospitality’s earnings are expected to be up 65% in 2022 and another 11% in 2023. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10.2.

Apple Hospitality pays a monthly cash distribution and paid a special dividend as well in 2022. It is yielding 6%.

Should Apple Hospitality REIT be on your short list in 2023?

The Macerich Company MAC

Macerich is a REIT which owns high quality retail real estate in large metro areas in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, the NY to DC corridor, among other areas. It owns 44 regional town centers which have apartments, offices, hotels and experiences.

Shares of Macerich are down 35% in the last year. It’s dirt cheap with a forward P/E of 5.8.

Macerich is paying a dividend yielding 6%.

Is a retail REIT like Macerich too risky to own in 2023?

Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA

Nexa Resources is a small cap mining company. It operates 8 operations in Brazil and Peru and accounts for 4% of the global zinc production.

Nexa Resources is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings are expected to be up 23% in 2022 and another 32% in 2023.

Nexa appears to pay a dividend once a year. In 2022, it was $0.33 per share which is currently yielding 5.4%.

Should a commodity company, like Nexa Resources, be on your short list?

4. AT&T Inc. T

AT&T has been a popular stock for income investors for years. It has out performed the S&P 500 over the last year, falling just 0.2% while the S&P 500 was down 19%.

AT&T is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.

Investors love AT&T for it’s dividend, which is yielding 6%.

Should investors be looking at the income investor favorites like AT&T in 2023?

5. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP

Magellan Midstream Partners transports, stores and distributes petroleum products. It operates a 9800- mile refined products pipeline and 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners were up 8.1% over the last year but are still cheap, with a forward P/E of 9.9.

The energy master limited partnerships are often popular with income investors. Magellan Midstream Partners is currently yielding 8.3%.

Is Magellan Midstream Partners somewhere to hide out in 2023?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Investing in 2023?

