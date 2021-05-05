The Best High Yield Income Investments Right Now

(New York)

Income is scarce and investors need it more than ever (funny how that happens). Bonds look very risky given the direction of rates. So where can investors turn? Take a look at three different asset classes: blue-chip REITs, preferred shares, and property-backed loans. Blue-chip REITs can be a good investment because they have high yields (e.g. 4%+), but are still quality companies. They are also often trading at a discount because of the pandemic. Check out ticker “0”, Realty Income. Private property loans are another good option, yielding 8-12% , and often having good LTVs of around 60%, which means you have some significant downside protection.

FINSUM: These are some good alternative income options. Our personal favorite are the REITs because of their liquidity, but private property loans are a good option too, especially given the new economic cycle.

alternative investments

income

reits

real estate

property loans

