Markets
MMM

The Best High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Contributors
Motley Fool Staff The Motley Fool
Chris Hill The Motley Fool
Ron Gross The Motley Fool
Matthew Argersinger The Motley Fool
Published

Dividend investing is really popular for a reason -- it's simple. You find strong companies that aren't going anywhere, buy shares, and enjoy the quarterly (or monthly) dividend payments and the peace of mind that you're buying stable businesses.

Buying dividend stocks can be a great way to build wealth, but it still has its risks. In this video from The Motley Fool's YouTube channel, we explain what you need to know about stocks that pay dividends, why you should be careful with high-yield dividend stocks, and which high-dividend stocks you should watch now!

 

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

Chris Hill has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Argersinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Ron Gross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Physicians Realty Trust. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM DOC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular