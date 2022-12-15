The Best ETF For Dividend Yield And Dividend Growth

In this video we break down the Schwab US Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). This ETF checks off all the boxes in terms of performance, yield, and dividend growth. Top holdings include: Merck (NYSE: MRK), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), just to name a few.



*Stock prices used were midday prices of Dec. 13, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 14, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Schwab Strategic Trust-Schwab U.s. Dividend Equity ETF

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Schwab Strategic Trust-Schwab U.s. Dividend Equity ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022



Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Broadcom and Schwab Strategic Trust-Schwab U.s. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems and Merck. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.