The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. Before investing, however, you must weigh the risks and rewards associated with any stock.

Here is a great dividend stock that not only offers an appealing yield, but its payouts are also reasonably safe.

Solid dividend yield

The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). Kinder Morgan owns or operates roughly 83,000 miles of pipelines in North America. It derives more than 60% of its earnings from natural gas pipelines, 16% from products pipelines, and 13% from storage terminals.

As of Jan. 19, Kinder Morgan stock offered a dividend yield of 6.2%, which was the sixth-highest yield in the S&P 500 stocks.

As of this writing, the yield on Kinder Morgan stock has fallen to 5.6%. Still, as the above chart shows, very few S&P 500 stocks offer yields higher than that level.

Lifetime of income

In addition to being high, Kinder Morgan's yield looks sustainable. There are two key factors that support the company's dividend. First, since 2016, Kinder Morgan has been funding its capital expenditures and dividend payments through the cash it generates from operations.

As the chart above shows, Kinder Morgan's cash flow from operations (CFFO) has been higher than its capital expenditures (capex) and dividends combined for every year since 2016. In the last six years, the company generated $29 billion of CFFO. It paid a total of $11 billion in dividends.

Kinder Morgan also repaid net $8 billion in debt since 2016. The company used proceeds from asset sales to repay its debt. This approach of using cash from operations to fund dividend payments and capital expenditures, instead of borrowing funds for the same, helped the company grow without hurting its balance sheet strength. Further, selling assets that were not core or most profitable helped Kinder Morgan reduce its debt, without hurting growth much.

This financial discipline bodes well for the sustainability of Kinder Morgan's dividend.

The second key factor that supports Kinder Morgan's dividend growth in the long term is its focus on natural gas.

Based on the International Energy Agency's (IEA's) Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), the demand for natural gas continues to grow through 2040. Natural gas may account for 24% of the 2040 global energy mix. Coal demand continues to fall during this timeframe, whereas the demand for oil products stabilizes after 2030.

It means Kinder Morgan's assets could find robust demand for decades to come. Additionally, the company is evaluating opportunities for the long term in the clean energy segment, including renewable natural gas, carbon capture, and hydrogen. In short, Kinder Morgan stock can generate passive income for you for decades to come.

10 stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kinder Morgan wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rekha Khandelwal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.