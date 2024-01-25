The Best Electric SUVs and Plug-in Hybrid SUVs of 2024

Electric SUVs and plug-in hybrid SUVs have come a long way, even just in the past year. They’re more dependable, more efficient and much more capable, with some traveling over 300 miles on a fully charged battery. Meanwhile, their prices are also coming down, which means you can get more value for your dollar.

We compared plug-in hybrid and battery-electric SUVs for factors including value, features, performance, safety and technology. Below are our top choices and details on how each stands out from the pack, along with their pros, cons and key specs such as electric range and, for plug-in hybrids, MPGe, which measures the electrical equivalent of a gallon of gas.

(If you’re interested in a broader look at the new vehicle marketplace, check out our full list of the Best Cars & Trucks of 2024.)

Best Electric SUVs and Plug-in Hybrid SUVs

Best Overall: Kia EV6

Best for Safety: Kia EV6

Best for Retained Value: Tesla Model Y

Best Warranty: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best CPO: Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

Reviews of Best Electric SUVs and Plug-in Hybrid SUVs

Best Overall: Kia EV6

Courtesy of Kia

Price: $43,925

$43,925 Driving range: 252-310 miles

Pros

Powerful performance

Impressive electric range

Comfortable and quiet ride

Cons

Small trunk

Kia’s five-seat midsize EV arrived on the market with a lot of hype, and it lives up to the billing.

Starting at $43,925, the EV6 costs more than the hybrids and plug-in hybrids listed here, but you get an estimated 310 miles per charge — which is more than some luxury EVs two or three times its price — and a quiet, comfortable ride. It’s also covered by one of the best warranties in the class. We drove the EV6 in Southern California and in Palm Beach, Florida, and were impressed by its luxury feel relative to its price, range and comfortable seats, even in Los Angeles gridlock traffic.

The EV6 earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and top marks for its headlights. Its 24.4-cubic-foot trunk isn’t the largest in the group but is sufficient for most shopping excursions.

Best for Retained Value: Tesla Model Y

Courtesy of Tesla

Price: $43,990

$43,990 Driving range: 260-310 miles

Pros

Quick acceleration

Powerful ride

Cons

No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

Electric vehicles are so new to the market that it’s difficult to establish how they’ll hold their value over a three-year period. Battery technology changes so quickly that a brand new EV can be rendered largely irrelevant or unusable in three years.

However, JD Power awarded the Tesla Model Y a nod for its residual value; no other electric car or SUV made the cut. That’s because, as the world’s best-selling car, the Model Y’s high demand, coupled with its relatively long range and low starting price, indicate an appetite for the SUV even three years after its initial purchase.

Best Warranty: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Courtesy of Hyundai

Price: $37,500

$37,500 Driving range: 260-303 miles

Pros

Low starting price for electric SUV

Spacious cabin

Cons

Below-average cargo capacity

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 wins the title for the best warranty among the electrified SUVs on this list. Though it has the same warranty coverage as the Kia EV6 and the Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid, it is the less expensive of the two EVs and may necessitate fewer repairs than a car with a gas engine. All three models provide drivers with a five-year/ 60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year/ 100,000-mile warranty for the cars’ powertrain, battery and electrical components.

For the sake of comparison, Tesla covers most of the Model Y’s electrical components with an eight-year/120,000-mile warranty and at least 70% of its retained battery capacity.

Best CPO: Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

Courtesy of Kia

Price: $39,590

$39,590 Mileage: 84 MPGe

Pros

34-mile driving range on electric power

Convenience of gas-powered engine

Roomy trunk area

Cons

Base model can feel barebones

Kia’s certified pre-owned program stands out among manufacturers, especially for hybrids and electric vehicles. Vehicles must pass a 165-point inspection, be less than six years old and have driven fewer than 80,000 miles.

The program’s CPO warranty is among the lengthiest available: a 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty based on the original in-service date and a one-year/12,000 comprehensive coverage warranty, as well as a free Carfax report, a satellite-radio trial, and rental car and travel reimbursement for covered repairs. The CPO program from Kia’s Hyundai sister brand is also worth a mention, with 10 years of unlimited roadside assistance.

The Kia Sportage is available with a traditional gas engine (starting at $27,190), as a hybrid (from $28,590) and a plug-in hybrid ($39,590). The plug-in hybrid version can be driven up to 34 miles on electric power when the battery is fully charged. That means you can run plenty of errands locally without ever using a drop of fuel. It also offers the convenience of a traditionally gas-powered engine, plus standard all-wheel drive.

