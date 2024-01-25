The Best Electric Cars of 2024

Once upon a time, the Nissan Leaf stood alone as the only electric car an environmentally-minded shopper could buy. Now the market is teeming with options and adding new models from a swath of manufacturers every month.

As a result, prices are coming down while battery range is going up. Today’s best electric cars can travel more than 300 miles before needing to recharge — enough to drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas without stopping.

Performance is also improving, with quicker acceleration and smooth, precise handling. If you’re accustomed to driving gas-engine cars, you’ll discover that EVs are much quieter, creating a more comfortable experience for passengers in the cabin.

We tested dozens of electric cars this year and discovered that two stand out from the pack based upon a range of attributes such as value for money, features, performance and safety. Below are our top picks, as well as their pros, cons and key specs such as electric range. As you can see, two EVs in particular stood out from the pack.

(If you’re interested in a broader look at the new vehicle marketplace, check out our full list of the Best Cars & Trucks of 2024.)

Best Electric Cars of 2024

Best Overall: Tesla Model 3

Best for Safety: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Best for Retained Value: Tesla Model 3

Best Warranty: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Best CPO: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Reviews of the Best Electric Cars

Best Overall: Tesla Model 3

Courtesy of Tesla

Price: $38,990

$38,990 Driving range: 333 miles

Pros

High horsepower on base model

Plenty of cargo capacity

Cons

Stiff ride

The Tesla Model 3 starts at $38,990, which is at the high end of this category (although certainly cheaper than full-size luxury EVs), but achieves the longest battery range among class rivals. It’s capable of traveling an estimated 333 miles between charges. Depending upon the powertrain, the five-seat sedan delivers between 271 and 455 horsepower, with lightning-quick acceleration.

When we drove the Model 3 in Reno, Nevada, we found its small footprint easy to maneuver and park on city streets, and its acceleration powerful enough to pass Friday rush-hour traffic when merging onto the highway. The 15.4-inch iPad-like touch screen was difficult to figure out on the fly, but daily drivers will undoubtedly find it easier to operate with practice.

The Model 3 boasts a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and more cargo space than any all-electric sedan on the market besides the Nissan Leaf, with 19.8 cubic feet in back and 3.1 cubic feet in front.

Best for Safety: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Price: $42,450

$42,450 Driving range: 270-361 miles

Pros

High horsepower on upper trims

Plenty of driving range

Excellent safety ratings and warranty

Cons

Small trunk

The fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 was designated a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for what refers to as “crashworthiness,” plus an array of standard safety equipment. However, it received the agency’s second-best score for its headlight illumination, which helps keep you safe while driving at night.

The Ioniq 6’s $42,450 starting price for the 2024 model, combined with generous cash incentives from Hyundai, will place it in the middle of the pack for electric cars. For that price, the five-person EV comes standard with a rearview camera, stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, pedestrian and cyclist detection, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high-beam headlights, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, speed-limit recognition and lane-keep assist.

How well a car is likely to retain its value is crucial in determining the monthly payment you’ll have to make on your lease. However, because EVs are so new to the market, and because the level of consumer demand is somewhat up in the air, it’s difficult to judge how they’ll hold up over a three-year period. The gist is that buyers interested in going electric can find plenty of deals on used models this year.

Although JD Power didn’t award the Tesla Model 3 for its residual value, the brand’s Model Y compact SUV made the cut (and was the only EV, aside from the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck, to do so.) Like the Model Y, strong demand for the Model 3 suggests a strong market for used models.

Warranty coverage is crucial for EV buyers because the relatively new technology may suffer from bugs and can be more expensive to repair. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is protected by a five-year, 60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty for its battery and powertrain components. That level of coverage is tops in the category.

The Tesla Model 3, by contrast, is covered by a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. The battery warranty on Tesla’s long-range model lasts eight years or 120,000 miles – whichever comes first. Tesla’s policy is on par with the four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty for competitors like the MINI Electric Hardtop and Porsche Taycan EVs.

Best CPO: Hyundai Ioniq 6

A certified pre-owned car is a used car backed by the manufacturer’s or dealer’s CPO program. Most include an extended warranty, and Hyundai’s CPO warranty is one of the most comprehensive available.

To be eligible for Hyundai’s certified pre-owned program, an electric vehicle must pass a 179-point inspection, be under five years old, and have driven fewer than 60,000 miles. It comes with a 10-year/ 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, five years or 60,000 miles bumper-to-bumper coverage, and 10 years of unlimited roadside assistance. However, one limitation of Hyundai’s CPO program is that it requires a deductible for repairs covered under warranty.

