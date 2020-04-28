The Best Earnings Charts of the 5 Big Tech Titans

The Earnings All-Star videos are back!

We’ve figured out a way to record these from home during the shelter-in-place orders, so we’re going for it to bring you as much information about this important earnings season as we can.

And it’s just in time for one of the busiest weeks for S&P 500 earnings, including the big technology and social media titans that everyone watches.

Over 700 companies are reporting this week, most of them the large cap stocks.

Money has been rotating into big caps again during the coronavirus crisis stock market rebound since the March low. And nothing has been as hot as the FAANG and big tech growth stocks.

But are they now priced for perfection?

Are they really the sure things that investors think they are?

The Best Earnings Charts of the 5 Tech Titans

1. Alphabet GOOGL has announced salary and hiring freezes as it gets hit from the quick downturn in digital advertising. How bad is it? Shares are down just 5% year-to-date. Is it wishful thinking?

2. Facebook FB has beat 2 quarters in a row. How badly is its digital revenue getting hit? Shares are down 8.7% year-to-date. Is its business diverse enough to help it ride out this downturn?

3. Apple AAPL has a great earnings surprise track record. It has missed only once in the last 5 years and that was back in 2016. Shares are down just 3.6% even though its Europe and US retail stores have been closed. How big has the recovery been in China?

4. Amazon AMZN has busted out to new all-time highs as it is considered one of the “essential” players during the coronavirus shutdown. Shares are up 28.6% year-to-date. Is it worth the premium?

5. Microsoft MSFT also has a great earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years, all the way back in 2016. Shares are up 10.4% year-to-date and are eying their all-time highs again. Will it break out again after this earnings report?

[The author of this article owns shares of GOOGL, FB, AMZN and MSFT in her personal portfolio.]

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.