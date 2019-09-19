The Best Dividend Stocks: Earning a Lifetime of Passive Income

Investing is all about getting your money to work for you, and seemingly one of the easiest ways to do that is through dividends.

You buy shares of a stalwart business, relax, and watch the checks come in every few months.

But there are some big-time mistakes investors make in chasing dividend payments, and some overlooked metrics that are crucial to evaluating which businesses can actually produce decades of income for investors.

In this video from our YouTube channel, we break down how dividends work, whether investors should be chasing high yield dividend stocks, and how to find the best dividend stocks to help lock in a lifetime of payments.

Plus, we name two companies that we think are some of the best dividend stocks to buy for 2019 and take questions from the audience watching live!

A full transcript of the conversation will be posted after the broadcast has finished.

